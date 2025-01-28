How To Tell If Store-Bought Mushrooms Have Gone Bad

With proper storage, raw mushrooms can last around four to seven days, depending on the species. If your mushrooms are past the sell-by date on their packaging, or if you've foraged them yourself, there are a few things you'll want to check before cooking with them. For starters, if you notice any nasty smells coming from the container, that's your nose signaling a warning not to eat them. As they say, "The nose knows."

You should not ingest mushrooms with fuzzy or discolored spots, as that's a sign of mold. When it comes to growing mushrooms at home or foraging, you might notice networks of thin, fibrous white mycelium — that's perfectly normal, though you will not typically see mycelium on any mushrooms from the grocery store. Cottony black, blue, and grey mold spores are dangerous, and they'll contaminate the whole mushroom, even if you were to cut pieces off.

Slimy and soggy mushrooms don't belong in your food. It's a sign of decomposition, and nature is telling you it's time to let go. The opposite is true as well; dry, shriveled-up mushrooms with wrinkly caps are too old to tango. A good rule of thumb is that if the mushrooms have changed in appearance from when they were freshly plucked and sold, it's not a positive transformation — they're just rotten.