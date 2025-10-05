They Cost The Same, But This Chain Beats Walmart's Rotisserie Chicken Every Time
A rotisserie chicken is the perfect dinner staple for a delicious meal that requires zero effort. For the most part, you can find a good rotisserie chicken at almost any local grocery store. But some chains deliver better results than others. When Chowhound ranked the best and worst store-bought rotisserie chickens, Chesapeake region grocery chain Giant came out on top.
The chicken is savory, juicy, and reasonably priced at $6.99. You can find a similarly-priced chicken at other stores, like Walmart, but the quality is nowhere near Giant's. Among the complaints about Walmart's rotisserie chicken is that it's flavorless and inconsistent — for example, some found it to be dry, while other customers say it was overly juicy and mushy. In short, it's not worth spending your money on. For the same price, Giant's birds remain consistently flavorful and moist.
And we aren't the only ones who love Giant's rotisserie chicken. Many people across the internet agree Giant is the place to go for delicious birds. Its touch of honey flavor is especially coveted. Finding a decent rotisserie chicken is harder than you'd think, though there are plenty of signs you shouldn't buy a rotisserie chicken in the first place.
What makes a good rotisserie chicken?
Rotisserie chicken is only a cost-effective and efficient meal if your family eats it. You want a rotisserie chicken to have tender meat and skin that's packed with flavor. Of course, you can't try it in the store, which is why it's important to inspect your chicken for other signs before adding it to your cart. For instance, a heavier rotisserie chicken is usually the juiciest, as it indicates that the juices haven't evaporated from the meat. Freshness is also important, so be sure to watch out for labels and dates on the packaging. That could be an issue with Walmart's rotisserie chicken, as many customers have complained of the bag not being sealed properly. That's not typically the case at Giant.
But thankfully for those who don't live in the select few Mid-Atlantic states that have them, Giant isn't the only store you can go to for a good rotisserie chicken. Stores like Costco and Wegman's also have delicious and affordable offerings. Costco even offers a bag of pre-hand-pulled rotisserie chicken that is perfect for meal prepping. Finding a good rotisserie chicken comes with some research and maybe trial and error, but at least there are brands out there like Giant we can always count on.