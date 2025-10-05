They Cost The Same, But This Chain Beats Walmart's Rotisserie Chicken Every Time

A rotisserie chicken is the perfect dinner staple for a delicious meal that requires zero effort. For the most part, you can find a good rotisserie chicken at almost any local grocery store. But some chains deliver better results than others. When Chowhound ranked the best and worst store-bought rotisserie chickens, Chesapeake region grocery chain Giant came out on top.

The chicken is savory, juicy, and reasonably priced at $6.99. You can find a similarly-priced chicken at other stores, like Walmart, but the quality is nowhere near Giant's. Among the complaints about Walmart's rotisserie chicken is that it's flavorless and inconsistent — for example, some found it to be dry, while other customers say it was overly juicy and mushy. In short, it's not worth spending your money on. For the same price, Giant's birds remain consistently flavorful and moist.

And we aren't the only ones who love Giant's rotisserie chicken. Many people across the internet agree Giant is the place to go for delicious birds. Its touch of honey flavor is especially coveted. Finding a decent rotisserie chicken is harder than you'd think, though there are plenty of signs you shouldn't buy a rotisserie chicken in the first place.