Breakfast Isn't Just Eating Eggs — Try A Savory Dal Bowl Instead
Eggs tend to get all the glory as the classic high-protein breakfast of choice. The reputation is well-deserved since they are fast, easy, and full of protein. But most of us turn to eggs so often we tend to forget about other staples in the pantry that can be made into nutritious breakfasts. If you have a bag of dried lentils — everybody should since they are an incredible budget-friendly protein — and some spices on hand, you can create a fast, easy breakfast dal. It's not only high in protein, it's rich in fiber, helping to provide sustainable fuel for the entire day.
Dal is a an umbrella term used for pulses, such as lentils, peas, and beans. It's simultaneously the name of any Indian dish primarily made of pulses and one of the most ubiquitous meals found across India. It's usually a slow-simmered stew with various spices, which differ depending on what part of the country the dish comes from. Spices often incorporated into dal include turmeric, chili, onion, garlic, salt, and cinnamon. It's generally warming spices that are used, making breakfast dal an ideal choice in the fall and winter months.
Ways to level up breakfast dal
Lentils are a high-protein breakfast on their own, but when dal is served with rice it becomes a complete protein, which makes rice and dal on par with eggs in terms of getting all nine of those essential amino acids. Other ways to up the protein content in breakfast dal is to add a few spoonfuls of plain yogurt on top, or add a fried or boiled egg to create a powerhouse of a breakfast. Sliced avocado and any other veggies you have on hand can also add color, crunch, and fiber.
Breakfast dal can be made ahead of time in one big batch and will stay fresh if refrigerated in an airtight container for up to one week. Dal can also be frozen and taken out to thaw the night before you plan on eating it for breakfast. However, if you have a little bit of time in the morning, split lentils in particular cook quite quickly (unlike chickpeas or black beans), meaning you could whip up some breakfast dal in the same time it would take to make an omelet. Brown lentils, meanwhile, become tender in about 20 minutes on the stovetop.
There are several tips to prepare dal at home, but one of the most important is to make sure you have sifted through your pulses to eliminate any tiny stones that may have found their way inside the bag. Once you've done that, simply rinse your pulses and boil them before adding your preferred spices towards the end of the of the cooking time.