This Retro Kitchen Gadget Let You Make Fresh Peanut Butter At Home But Now It's Mostly Been Forgotten

For many of us, peanut butter is a way of life. It's a versatile ingredient that positively impacts all sorts of recipes, from thickening stews to being an unexpectedly good topping for burgers. There are countless ways to put a creative spin on a PB&J, and its natural sweetness makes it perfect for desserts — including some ridiculously easy-to-make peanut butter pies. It's a staple in so many kitchens that a ton of folks just make their own peanut butter at home so that they've got a steady supply of the stuff.

If you happened to grow up in the 1970s, you might have come across a long-forgotten retro kitchen tool that epitomized just how much we enjoy peanut butter. Some households had dedicated machines that did nothing but churn out freshly made peanut butter. All you had to do was dump your nuts into the tank, turn the peanut butter machine on, and watch it pulverize everything into that golden brown paste we all know and love.

These days, we turn to our blenders to make irresistibly smooth and creamy peanut butter at home. It's just fascinating to know that there was a time when, instead of blitzing their way into nutty goodness, people used to rely on such a singularly focused machine to make one of the world's tastiest spreads.