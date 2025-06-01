Krema Products Company is the oldest peanut butter brand in America. The year the company began making its spread, Ford introduced its Model T and President Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt made the Grand Canyon a national monument. It was 1908, and the company owned by Benton Black began producing what was then a fairly new product in Columbus, Ohio. Peanut butter had been around in earlier forms going back to the ancient Inca, but the first modern version dates to 1890 when a St. Louis physician began grinding peanuts and putting it on bread for his toothless patients.

Although George Washington Carver was a big promoter of peanuts, it's a myth that he invented peanut butter. With that said, he did create several hundred other peanut-related products and helped popularize the legume. Over the years, peanut butter companies came and went, but not Krema. Today, there are two Ohio-based nut butter companies directly related to Black's original — Crazy Richard's and the Krema Nut Company. And how they both managed to survive into the 21st century to become the oldest American peanut butter producers is a story of pluck and perseverance.