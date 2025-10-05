The Costco-Sold Kitchen Appliance That's A Swing And A Miss

Good prices, reliability, and solid customer service — there are certainly a few good reasons why you should always consider buying your kitchen appliances at Costco. But just because you can usually rely on Costco to give you some good appliances doesn't mean that every item it sells is going to be a home run. They can't all be winners, unfortunately, and if you're in the market for a new coffee maker, there's one model in particular that you might want to steer clear of, even with all the benefits of buying at Costco.

Many Keurig coffee makers are capable of things you didn't know they could do, but its K-Cafe Barista single-serve coffee maker may not live up to even your lowest expectations. With a quick and efficient brewing process, nondescript construction, and even an included milk frother, you'd be tempted to spend the $100 and think you've gotten a deal. However, based on reviews, it seems that this item is one of the Costco kitchen appliances that you should avoid buying.