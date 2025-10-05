The Costco-Sold Kitchen Appliance That's A Swing And A Miss
Good prices, reliability, and solid customer service — there are certainly a few good reasons why you should always consider buying your kitchen appliances at Costco. But just because you can usually rely on Costco to give you some good appliances doesn't mean that every item it sells is going to be a home run. They can't all be winners, unfortunately, and if you're in the market for a new coffee maker, there's one model in particular that you might want to steer clear of, even with all the benefits of buying at Costco.
Many Keurig coffee makers are capable of things you didn't know they could do, but its K-Cafe Barista single-serve coffee maker may not live up to even your lowest expectations. With a quick and efficient brewing process, nondescript construction, and even an included milk frother, you'd be tempted to spend the $100 and think you've gotten a deal. However, based on reviews, it seems that this item is one of the Costco kitchen appliances that you should avoid buying.
What's so bad about this appliance?
With this multipurpose coffee maker available to you, it's unfortunate that the Keurig K-Cafe sold at Costco seemingly does not live up to any hype. And to make things doubly unfortunate, it seems that just about every facet of this machine provides subpar results. Good coffee is, naturally, the most important part of a coffee machine — however, this coffee maker gives mixed results. Some reviewers complain about weak coffee, while others lament the inconsistency from one cup to another. Others still give the benefit of the doubt to the machine and say that this depends on the kind of coffee you're using, but it all seems a bit of a hit and miss.
This sad story of underwhelming results continues with the milk frother. Alas, this device doesn't seem like it'll deliver the airy, frothy foam of your dreams. Instead, word is that it does little more than just warm up your milk. So if weak, inconsistent coffee topped with warm but un-foamed milk sounds unappealing, you'd do well to avoid this appliance. Instead, you'd be best off consulting the Keurig appliances with some of the best reviews.