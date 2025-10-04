Does McDonald's Serve Happy Meals During Breakfast?

If you're not able to get your hands on a breakfast Happy Meal at your local McDonald's, no worries — you've still got options. For many kids, the Happy Meal is all about the toy (even if your local McDonald's isn't currently offering one of the best Happy Meal toys of all time). McDonald's corporate policy actually dictates that Happy Meal toys can be purchased without a meal, so you should be able to walk up to the counter and ask for a toy alongside your child's breakfast. Once you've got your toy in hand, you can get to work putting together the other components of a kid-friendly breakfast that rivals those offered in Canada, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

If you're trying to create a kid-friendly meal for your little one, you have plenty of options. McDonald's breakfast sandwiches are an easy hit for many kids, but you can also choose other menu favorites like hotcakes, fruit and maple oatmeal, and bagels or English muffins. Try tacking on a hash brown or two, as well as a side of bacon or sausage. You can also add plenty of kid-friendly drinks onto your meal at any time of day. If your little one isn't a fan of orange juice, opt for an apple juice box, or white or chocolate milk to help them start their day right.