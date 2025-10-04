Give Your Reuben Sandwich A Unique Twist With This Bread Swap

Sandwiches have been around for centuries – the 18th century, to be exact, ever since John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, had the first sandwich. He's said to have requested it so he could enjoy a handheld meal while he played cards. While this history comes with its share of scandal, the Reuben, a mouthwatering concoction traditionally made from layers of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian or Thousand Island dressing on rye or pumpernickel bread, shares a similar origin. According to popular theories, it was first conceived in 1928 by a hotel chef who needed something to serve a guest who, like the Earl of Sandwich, wanted something delicious to eat while he played poker.

Throughout the years the Reuben has changed, with creative renditions popping up everywhere. These days you can find vegan and vegetarian versions, Reubens made with turkey, and even a fish version. But if you really want to think outside the box, switch out the bread and use a tortilla instead. You'll get the same incredible flavor profile that traditional Reuben ingredients create (in the case of a Reuben, the whole is definitely greater than the sum of its parts), plus you'll be able to enjoy a sandwich that is a lot less messy when it's wrapped in an edible hand-held container. You'll undoubtedly miss the flavor the rye bread brings to your sandwich, but tortillas come in a variety of flavors (flour, white corn, yellow corn, blue corn, and herb) so you can introduce all new flavor twists to your Reuben.