The Best Way To Serve The Flavors Of A Reuben Sandwich To A Crowd

Reuben sandwiches are a great party food, stacked with salty, savory corned beef and zesty sauerkraut. They give you plenty of flavors and textures in a single bite, so you can pare down the menu without cutting out variety. Plus, they're made with sturdy bread that holds up under a layer of melted cheese, so it's less likely to fall apart on you while you're mingling. The biggest drawback to feeding a crowd with Reuben sandwiches is the tedious work of building them. There's a way to skip the whole prep part of Reuben sandwiches though — just throw the ingredients into a casserole pan, instead.

Reuben casserole packs all the trademark flavors of a Reuben sandwich into one of America's most beloved comfort foods, creating a super nostalgic meal. It tastes like a weekday staple but is unique enough to whip up on a special occasion. You can bring this casserole anywhere a Reuben sandwich would be welcome, and it's way faster to make than 8 or 10 individual Reubens — plus you can tweak ingredients to make the casserole resemble the Reuben's sister sandwich, the Rachel, or any of the other of the many takes on the classic sandwich that have been created since the Reuben's invention.