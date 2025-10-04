What Happens When A Bloody Mary And A Dirty Martini Get Together? Magic
If you love dirty martinis and bloody Marys, then the tomato martini should be on your cocktail radar. Honestly, even if you don't love either of these classics, you probably still want to give this trending cocktail, which combines the two, a try — the result is pure magic. It's one of those culinary concoctions that straddles the line of strange and classically savory just enough to absolutely work. The fresh cherry tomato juice brings a summer flavor that is completely different from the canned tomato juice usually used in bloody Marys. When combined with the herbal hues of a good gin and the floral notes of vermouth, this martini delivers a unique flavor that's simultaneously light and complex.
Tomato martinis are glorious during the summer season, when farmers markets are overflowing with pints of those sweet, juicy tomatoes. It doesn't hurt that it's also a gorgeous color: a tomato red that becomes more of a clear, muted orange once mixed with the gin and vermouth. The bright drink perfectly lends itself to lounging in the yard, watching gorgeous end-of-summer sunsets while the grill heats up and your toes touch grass. Tomato martinis are the perfect cocktails to carry you through the changing season.
How to make a perfect tomato martini
The key ingredients in a tomato martini are fresh cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini brine, semisweet blanc vermouth, gin, and (optional) olive oil. Like with traditional martinis, the type of gin you use matters. For dirty martinis in particular, a juniper-dominant gin that brings out the crispness of the beverage are preferred. Some classic London dry gins ideal for making dirty martinis include Tanqueray and Beefeater.
The easiest way to mix up this drink is to simply throw a handful of sliced cherry tomatoes (along with some fresh basil, if you are so inclined) into a cocktail shaker along with your gin and blanc vermouth. Unlike dry vermouth, blanc vermouth is semisweet and will help balance the cocktail and highlight the tomato flavor.
If you want your tomato martini dirty, add a generous helping of pepperoncini brine, along with a splash of lemon juice. Pepperoncini juice is used in lieu of olive juice as its flavor is lighter, making it an ideal companion for tomatoes. Along with the tartness, it also packs a little bit of heat, adding complexity to the drink. Finally, for a little bit more elegance you can add a few drops of olive oil on top of your tomato martini for a touch of richness, and garnish with a few colorful cherry tomatoes for a beautiful aesthetic finish.