What Happens When A Bloody Mary And A Dirty Martini Get Together? Magic

If you love dirty martinis and bloody Marys, then the tomato martini should be on your cocktail radar. Honestly, even if you don't love either of these classics, you probably still want to give this trending cocktail, which combines the two, a try — the result is pure magic. It's one of those culinary concoctions that straddles the line of strange and classically savory just enough to absolutely work. The fresh cherry tomato juice brings a summer flavor that is completely different from the canned tomato juice usually used in bloody Marys. When combined with the herbal hues of a good gin and the floral notes of vermouth, this martini delivers a unique flavor that's simultaneously light and complex.

Tomato martinis are glorious during the summer season, when farmers markets are overflowing with pints of those sweet, juicy tomatoes. It doesn't hurt that it's also a gorgeous color: a tomato red that becomes more of a clear, muted orange once mixed with the gin and vermouth. The bright drink perfectly lends itself to lounging in the yard, watching gorgeous end-of-summer sunsets while the grill heats up and your toes touch grass. Tomato martinis are the perfect cocktails to carry you through the changing season.