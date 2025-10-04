Ree Drummond's Chicken Fried Steak Secret For A Perfectly Golden Crust

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chicken fried steak — not to be confused with country fried, the somewhat similar schnitzel, or plenty of other proteins that are battered and bubbled to a crisp finish — is a hot oil marvel if there ever was one. Although the Southern favorite also enjoys worldwide acclaim, one potentially lingering mystery must be resolved: Chicken fried steak does not contain poultry of any kind. But it is fried as though one might fry chicken, and food world personality Ree Drummond has a special trick to achieve some golden color insurance: She adds a bit of butter to her frying oil.

There are more potential oil and batter combinations that might lead to your new favorite chicken fried steak recipe than you might ever have time to try. Drummond's is appealing because it's a little adaptation that could make a noticeable difference with minimal effort. After her steaks are "heavily breaded," as she describes them in a clip from "The Pioneer Woman" shared on Facebook, they're pan-fried in "oil and a little butter, for color." The finished beef ends up with a lovely, deep hue with a flourish that's simple enough to try for yourself the next time you're chicken frying some steaks.