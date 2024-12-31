Can You Make Roast Beef In Your Air Fryer?
Air fryers are magical little machines, often doing the work of an oven for less hassle, with consistently better results. Though there are certainly meats that you shouldn't cook in an air fryer, plenty of other foods seem tailor-made for this appliance. For instance, air fryer frittatas easily develop deep flavor and come out perfectly set almost every time. Roast beef yields similarly surprising results, meaning you can execute this classic main dish in less time with little cleanup.
When seasoned properly and cooked in an air fryer, roast beef develops a beautifully savory crust with a warm, juicy center. This is mainly due to the way air fryers work. Rather than sitting in a cavernous oven receiving heat from the bottom up, the roast rests in a small, vented basket surrounded by a consistent temperature. This process allows your roast to cook faster and more evenly, since there are no hot or cold spots, as there are in most ovens.
However, this dish isn't quite as simple as plopping your beef in the basket and turning on the heat. Of all the air fryer secrets, it's most obvious that this appliance works best when its preheated, so be sure to leave time for that. Additionally, letting your roast beef come to room temperature will help it cook more evenly and keep it from drying out. Since this is a juicy cut of meat, lining the basket with parchment paper will cut down on mess, and prevent the meat from sticking.
Guidelines for exceptional air fryer roast beef
Once your roast beef is at room temperature, it's ready to be seasoned. Proper seasoning not only adds flavor, but also preps the beef to develop that lightly-charred crust that every beef lover craves. Kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper are packed with more flavor than their tableside counterparts, enhancing the flavor of the meat itself. Oil is a must in air fryers, but you only need a tablespoon or two to help the outer layers become gorgeously golden brown. Keep in mind that oils with a high smoke point — like vegetable or canola — work best.
Of course, when it comes to making tender, deeply flavorful roast beef, these tips are just the beginning. Beef roasts soak up flavors easily, making them an excellent vehicle for your favorite herbs, spices, and rubs. Woody herbs like thyme and rosemary complement the beef's earthy flavors with astringent aromatics. You can also go spicy with a pomegranate barbecue dry rub, or blend chili and lime seasoning with a little cayenne to give your roast a zesty kick.
Garlic-stuffed beef roast is particularly delicious and fairly easy to execute. Simply peel seven or eight cloves of garlic, leaving them whole. Then poke one-inch holes all over your beef roast, and insert one clove of peeled garlic into each. As the beef roasts in your air fryer, the garlic will become tender and release its juices into the meat, and vice versa. Feel free to eat the cloves along with your beautiful air fryer beef roast.