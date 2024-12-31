Can You Make Roast Beef In Your Air Fryer?

Air fryers are magical little machines, often doing the work of an oven for less hassle, with consistently better results. Though there are certainly meats that you shouldn't cook in an air fryer, plenty of other foods seem tailor-made for this appliance. For instance, air fryer frittatas easily develop deep flavor and come out perfectly set almost every time. Roast beef yields similarly surprising results, meaning you can execute this classic main dish in less time with little cleanup.

When seasoned properly and cooked in an air fryer, roast beef develops a beautifully savory crust with a warm, juicy center. This is mainly due to the way air fryers work. Rather than sitting in a cavernous oven receiving heat from the bottom up, the roast rests in a small, vented basket surrounded by a consistent temperature. This process allows your roast to cook faster and more evenly, since there are no hot or cold spots, as there are in most ovens.

However, this dish isn't quite as simple as plopping your beef in the basket and turning on the heat. Of all the air fryer secrets, it's most obvious that this appliance works best when its preheated, so be sure to leave time for that. Additionally, letting your roast beef come to room temperature will help it cook more evenly and keep it from drying out. Since this is a juicy cut of meat, lining the basket with parchment paper will cut down on mess, and prevent the meat from sticking.