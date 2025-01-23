Yes, You Can Make Soup In An Air Fryer, But Here's What To Know First

The more we experiment with air fryers, the less it seems these magical little machines can't do. From making delicious and secretly simple frittatas to turning an ordinary PopTart into a delightfully crisp and gooey dessert, it seems they're a permanent part of our cultural zeitgeist. As such, it makes sense that we'd continue to explore what these appliances can do, from turning out delicious air fried hand pies to making a batch of comforting soup.

Soup may seem like a stretch, even when it comes to air fryer magic, especially since the machines aren't waterproof. However, with just a little ingenuity, this popular kitchen gadget can create soup with layers of complex flavor and beautifully tender ingredients. Since your air fryer can only make one or two servings of soup at a time, it's a great choice for when you're craving a quick bowl of homemade chicken soup or tomato bisque.

The first step is to chop up and air fry any solid ingredients you plan to include. For instance, if you're making a simple veggie soup, you'll need to chop your chosen veggies into small pieces, toss them in oil and seasonings, then cook them in the air fryer until they're crisp outside and tender inside. You can then add them to a heat-safe bowl with some broth and place the whole thing in your air fryer's basket to warm through and marry the flavors. Just be sure to cover the bowl so the soup doesn't splatter.