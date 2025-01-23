Yes, You Can Make Soup In An Air Fryer, But Here's What To Know First
The more we experiment with air fryers, the less it seems these magical little machines can't do. From making delicious and secretly simple frittatas to turning an ordinary PopTart into a delightfully crisp and gooey dessert, it seems they're a permanent part of our cultural zeitgeist. As such, it makes sense that we'd continue to explore what these appliances can do, from turning out delicious air fried hand pies to making a batch of comforting soup.
Soup may seem like a stretch, even when it comes to air fryer magic, especially since the machines aren't waterproof. However, with just a little ingenuity, this popular kitchen gadget can create soup with layers of complex flavor and beautifully tender ingredients. Since your air fryer can only make one or two servings of soup at a time, it's a great choice for when you're craving a quick bowl of homemade chicken soup or tomato bisque.
The first step is to chop up and air fry any solid ingredients you plan to include. For instance, if you're making a simple veggie soup, you'll need to chop your chosen veggies into small pieces, toss them in oil and seasonings, then cook them in the air fryer until they're crisp outside and tender inside. You can then add them to a heat-safe bowl with some broth and place the whole thing in your air fryer's basket to warm through and marry the flavors. Just be sure to cover the bowl so the soup doesn't splatter.
Tips for making the ultimate air fryer soup
While air fryers offer a fast, convenient way to make many kinds of soup, some recipes are bound to be more successful than others. For instance, if you're using meat, you may want to start with rotisserie chicken or fully cooked sausage rather than raw proteins. This way, you can cook your proteins and veggies at the same time without worrying about cross-contamination. You can also save time by using a pre-made broth for your soup base, since building a flavorful broth in an air fryer may be more work than it's worth.
When planning your recipe, it's also important to consider cook times for different ingredients. Delicate veggies like shallots and zucchini cook much faster than hearty potatoes and butternut squash. Air fry these ingredients separately or set a timer so you can remove the softer veggies before they scorch. Additionally, legumes, grains, and pasta need to be heated in liquid to soften properly. For chili or chicken noodle soup, you may want to boil your beans or noodles while your soup veggies cook.
If you're making bisque or another creamy soup, it's best to blend it before adding it back to the air fryer to warm everything through. You'll also want to season your recipe before this final cook to ensure all the flavors have time to marry. Once finished, you can enjoy your soup right away, or whip up a quick and flavorful air fryer sandwich to complete your meal.