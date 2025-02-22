The Unexpected Dessert You Should Be Making In Your Air Fryer
The air fryer is a multi-functional kitchen gadget that has quickly become a culinary ally to home cooks. Its use surpasses whipping up things like roasted veggies or perfectly crisped fries, as air fryers offer a time-efficient way to serve up treats that are typically baked in an oven. In addition to making decadent desserts like flaky hand pies and mug cakes, let the air fryer also be your go-to for rich and buttery baked apples that will be on your table in no time. What makes the air fryer so effective for a crisp, yet tender baked apple is its rapid air circulation, which caramelizes the fruit's natural sugars without disrupting its structural integrity and turning it into a pile of mush.
Air-fried "baked" apples develop a perfectly tender interior while their skins turn slightly crispy, creating an appealing textural contrast. The intense, circulating heat of an air fryer makes it a breeze to put together a quick, gourmet-level baked apple dessert at home, as it cuts down the cook time by nearly half compared to an oven. However, different brands of air fryers work differently, so the exact timing and temperature for the optimal baked apple result may require some trial and error. A good place to start is 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 or so minutes, which you can adjust based on the power and efficiency of your air fryer. Simply core your favorite apples, add your preferred spices, drizzle on some maple syrup, and let the air fryer work its magic so you can enjoy cozy autumnal vibes all year round.
The best apple variety for your air fryer
The kind of apple you use depends on the dish you plan to prepare, and what's typically the best apple variety for baked goods may not necessarily be suitable for other dishes. When it comes to air-fried baked apples, you want a variety that maintains its shape under the intense circulating heat of an air fryer. In this regard, Honeycrisp or pink lady apples are great choices. Their natural sweetness and crisp texture will give you a caramel-like flavor and fork-tender results upon air frying. They are also an excellent option for quick, crispy, air-fried apple chips or for the filling of apple turnover pastries.
For creations like baked apples that require structural integrity, perhaps avoid softer varieties like Red Delicious and McIntosh as they can turn mealy and mushy, resulting in an unappetizing texture. If your tastebuds lean towards more tart flavors, Granny Smith apples may suit your palate while also not disintegrating in the air fryer. The options are endless as there is a whole world of apple varieties you probably didn't even know existed that you can consider experimenting with depending on what you plan to make. As a result, you can serve up a diverse selection of delightful apple-based desserts while discovering the diversity of the plant kingdom.