The Unexpected Dessert You Should Be Making In Your Air Fryer

The air fryer is a multi-functional kitchen gadget that has quickly become a culinary ally to home cooks. Its use surpasses whipping up things like roasted veggies or perfectly crisped fries, as air fryers offer a time-efficient way to serve up treats that are typically baked in an oven. In addition to making decadent desserts like flaky hand pies and mug cakes, let the air fryer also be your go-to for rich and buttery baked apples that will be on your table in no time. What makes the air fryer so effective for a crisp, yet tender baked apple is its rapid air circulation, which caramelizes the fruit's natural sugars without disrupting its structural integrity and turning it into a pile of mush.

Air-fried "baked" apples develop a perfectly tender interior while their skins turn slightly crispy, creating an appealing textural contrast. The intense, circulating heat of an air fryer makes it a breeze to put together a quick, gourmet-level baked apple dessert at home, as it cuts down the cook time by nearly half compared to an oven. However, different brands of air fryers work differently, so the exact timing and temperature for the optimal baked apple result may require some trial and error. A good place to start is 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 or so minutes, which you can adjust based on the power and efficiency of your air fryer. Simply core your favorite apples, add your preferred spices, drizzle on some maple syrup, and let the air fryer work its magic so you can enjoy cozy autumnal vibes all year round.