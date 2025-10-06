7 Foods Michael Jackson Loved To Eat

No one can deny that the king of pop had an immeasurable impact on culture. His music is inextricably linked to the 20th-century pop zeitgeist, inspiring countless artists spanning generations. But his personal life was riddled with scrutiny and controversy, leading some fans to feel confused about their love for Michael Jackson's musical output. What's more, the man had an almost infamous child-like approach to life and the world, with a diet that almost seems akin to a teenager's. For real die-hard fans or curious readers, it's always fascinating to get a glimpse into the habits of larger-than-life artists, especially when it comes to eating. We love to see just how relatable — or unrelatable — musicians and actors are with their favorite dishes, as it offers a peek behind the curtain of fame.

Icons' taste in food — like Marilyn Monroe and her obsession with steak or Frank Sinatra's similar love of red meat — always seemed interesting (these two are a stark contrast to Michael Jackson's diet, which was vegetarian at times). While there's nothing overtly exotic about MJ's food preferences, it tends toward comfort and shows he was a being a creature of habit, with some peculiarities. In an interview with People, Mani Niall, an Oakland-based private chef who cooked for Jackson from 1982 to 1985, said Jackson was "a vegetarian who didn't like vegetables," which speaks volumes. Here we dive into some of the star's favorite foods that kept him going during globe-spanning tours and beyond.