The Worst Premium Ice Cream Brand Simply Lacks Flavor
We may be able to credit ancient China for inventing ice cream, but this frozen dessert has undergone significant transformations over the centuries. Today, you're almost overwhelmed with flavors and brands of ice cream that all differ from each other, even if that difference is marginal. If it's too hard to decide which ice cream you should buy, it might be easier to decide which brands you should avoid. You don't want to get stuck with a fancy ice cream that ends up disappointing your palate and your budget, and that's why Chowhound ranked nine premium ice cream brands from worst to best.
While no ice creams on this list were outright terrible, some were definitely better than others. All of the ice cream brands sampled were better than Straus, which placed last in the head-to-head ranking. At the end of the day, it was simply not as flavorful as the other quality brands on the list, and that blandness was ultimately its undoing. The tester noted that Straus wasn't awful, but if you're spending a decent amount of money on a premium ice cream, you'd be better off buying another top brand instead of this one.
Straus doesn't stack up to the competition
If you're a Straus defender, just remember that this ranking was all about keeping things relative. We're not saying that it's a completely irredeemable ice cream and that you should never buy it again. However, we're suggesting that, as far as premium brands go, this one just doesn't compare. This conclusion became more and more evident as the ranker went through each of the nine ice cream brands, taking notes regarding flavor, texture, and creaminess, as well as other brand qualities, including the price and the variety of flavors available.
Brands such as Graeter's, McConnell's, and Häagen-Dazs stole the show for their creamy and luscious consistency. Straus leaned into grainy and icy territory, so whipping up some homemade ice cream in a bag might prove to be a more enjoyable dessert experience. While the top picks had bold and versatile flavors, Straus's roster lacked similar depth and inspiration. Ben & Jerry's had plenty of unique flavors like pistachio, and Van Leeuwen boasted a creative Earl Grey tea flavor.
Straus offered all the classics — such as vanilla, chocolate, and mint — but it didn't appear to have many in-store selections. Unfortunately, this premium ice cream didn't have any kind of standout quality in comparison to its competitors, and it suffered in the ranking for it.