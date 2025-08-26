The Worst Premium Ice Cream Brand Simply Lacks Flavor

We may be able to credit ancient China for inventing ice cream, but this frozen dessert has undergone significant transformations over the centuries. Today, you're almost overwhelmed with flavors and brands of ice cream that all differ from each other, even if that difference is marginal. If it's too hard to decide which ice cream you should buy, it might be easier to decide which brands you should avoid. You don't want to get stuck with a fancy ice cream that ends up disappointing your palate and your budget, and that's why Chowhound ranked nine premium ice cream brands from worst to best.

While no ice creams on this list were outright terrible, some were definitely better than others. All of the ice cream brands sampled were better than Straus, which placed last in the head-to-head ranking. At the end of the day, it was simply not as flavorful as the other quality brands on the list, and that blandness was ultimately its undoing. The tester noted that Straus wasn't awful, but if you're spending a decent amount of money on a premium ice cream, you'd be better off buying another top brand instead of this one.