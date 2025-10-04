The Dollar Tree Hack That Declutters Kitchen Appliance Cords For Good

Appliance cords can be an eyesore at best, and an overlooked kitchen fire hazard at worst. These winding cables also create a ton of clutter when left unorganized, eating up some of the surface area you could be using to prep your food. They get snagged on your mugs, pinched by cabinet doors, and frayed at the ends as you tug them a little too roughly. Faulty, damaged appliance cords also cause a significant number of electrical fires every year, which is why it's a good idea to unplug your kitchen appliances if you're going to be away for a while.

If you want to protect your kitchen appliance cords — and, in turn, your home — keep them nice and tidy when not in use. One cost-effective way to do this is by heading over to Dollar Tree and buying a few self-adhesive plastic hooks. Dollar Tree already has quite the selection of kitchen essentials to begin with, and these hooks definitely belong on that list. All you need to do is stick a couple on the back of your appliance with each hook facing away from the other. This creates a bracket you can conveniently wind the cord around, keeping it out of sight and out of danger.