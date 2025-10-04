The Dollar Tree Hack That Declutters Kitchen Appliance Cords For Good
Appliance cords can be an eyesore at best, and an overlooked kitchen fire hazard at worst. These winding cables also create a ton of clutter when left unorganized, eating up some of the surface area you could be using to prep your food. They get snagged on your mugs, pinched by cabinet doors, and frayed at the ends as you tug them a little too roughly. Faulty, damaged appliance cords also cause a significant number of electrical fires every year, which is why it's a good idea to unplug your kitchen appliances if you're going to be away for a while.
If you want to protect your kitchen appliance cords — and, in turn, your home — keep them nice and tidy when not in use. One cost-effective way to do this is by heading over to Dollar Tree and buying a few self-adhesive plastic hooks. Dollar Tree already has quite the selection of kitchen essentials to begin with, and these hooks definitely belong on that list. All you need to do is stick a couple on the back of your appliance with each hook facing away from the other. This creates a bracket you can conveniently wind the cord around, keeping it out of sight and out of danger.
Two caveats to this hack
You can't use this hack with every kitchen appliance you own. You can't use it with appliances that run hot, such as your toaster or countertop oven, because high temperatures can weaken the adhesive on your Dollar Tree hooks over time. Even outdoor strips designed to withstand hotter climates are at their strongest at temperatures below 125 degrees Fahrenheit, which is a lot cooler than what you need to actually cook anything. Depending on the type of plastic the hooks are made of, you might even risk melting them onto your appliance. Certain formulations of PVC, for example, can melt at temperatures ranging from 212 degrees Fahrenheit to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
You also want to avoid sticking them on appliances that are exposed to a lot of humidity, such as your coffee maker. While there may be areas on the appliance that stay cool enough for the adhesive, the humidity created by steam elsewhere can lead to the formation of microscopic moisture barriers that prevents the adhesive from sticking. Likewise, avoid appliances that get cold enough to create condensation on the surface, since this can also lead to moisture barriers.
What appliances this Dollar Tree hack is good for
In general, the hooks work best with appliances that don't generate a lot of heat, so use it to organize the cords of your blender and food processor. It should also work well with juicers, stand mixers, and coffee grinders — basically, whatever stays relatively cool and dry. As long as you follow the package instructions and clean the surfaces of your appliances before sticking the hooks onto them, the adhesive should hold for as long as you need it to.
If you want even more organization in your kitchen, you can stick the hooks to the backs of your cabinet doors and hang small items, such as measuring cups and spoons. This helps clear up drawer space elsewhere and, with your surfaces free from the clutter of your appliance cords, you can work on another Dollar Tree hack that maximizes storage on your kitchen counter.
When you do head to the store to buy your hooks and whatnot, make sure you don't go on the worst possible day to go to a Dollar Tree; you don't want to deal with Saturday afternoon crowds. While you're there, you may want to grab a few of the fancy foods Dollar Tree has on its shelves, too. You might as well squeeze everything in a single trip so you can save time while saving money.