The Worst Day Of The Week To Shop At Dollar Tree

With so many items available at competitive prices, Dollar Tree is a popular retailer that often becomes inundated with customers. If you're a regular discount shopper, there's a solid chance you've already avoided the Dollar Tree grocery shopping mistake everyone makes by using coupons when applicable. But learning which day of the week is the worst to shop on at this cost-saving retailer is just as crucial. More specifically, in order to make the most out of your next visit, avoid shopping at Dollar Tree on Saturday afternoons.

Whether you're after Wiley Wallaby licorice (the Dollar Tree candy that's Whole Foods quality) or affordable craft supplies, the last thing you want to experience when you walk into a Dollar Tree is an overcrowded store. On the weekends, especially Saturdays, people often flock to the discount store to stock up on items that they didn't have time to buy earlier in the week.

Naturally, those who work a standard 40-hour schedule or attend school Monday through Friday have more time for shopping and leisurely activities on Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturday afternoons, many people have already slept in and are usually getting a delayed start to their weekend activities. Therefore, if you head to the Dollar Tree late in the day, you're more than likely to experience crowded aisles, over-picked shelves, and extra long lines at checkout. Unfortunately though, beyond Saturday afternoons, there are also a few other times you should avoid shopping at the popular discount store.