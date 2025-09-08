The Worst Day Of The Week To Shop At Dollar Tree
With so many items available at competitive prices, Dollar Tree is a popular retailer that often becomes inundated with customers. If you're a regular discount shopper, there's a solid chance you've already avoided the Dollar Tree grocery shopping mistake everyone makes by using coupons when applicable. But learning which day of the week is the worst to shop on at this cost-saving retailer is just as crucial. More specifically, in order to make the most out of your next visit, avoid shopping at Dollar Tree on Saturday afternoons.
Whether you're after Wiley Wallaby licorice (the Dollar Tree candy that's Whole Foods quality) or affordable craft supplies, the last thing you want to experience when you walk into a Dollar Tree is an overcrowded store. On the weekends, especially Saturdays, people often flock to the discount store to stock up on items that they didn't have time to buy earlier in the week.
Naturally, those who work a standard 40-hour schedule or attend school Monday through Friday have more time for shopping and leisurely activities on Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturday afternoons, many people have already slept in and are usually getting a delayed start to their weekend activities. Therefore, if you head to the Dollar Tree late in the day, you're more than likely to experience crowded aisles, over-picked shelves, and extra long lines at checkout. Unfortunately though, beyond Saturday afternoons, there are also a few other times you should avoid shopping at the popular discount store.
Other times you should avoid shopping at Dollar Tree
If you're thinking Sundays are just as crowded as Saturdays when it comes to shopping at various Dollar Tree locations, you'd be correct. There's usually an influx of customers when the store opens and another surge later in the day from church-goers and those out running errands. There's also a greater chance you'll experience low inventory on some of your favorite products. Especially if your go-to store is usually busy on Saturdays, employees may have little time to restock the shelves for the following day.
Beyond the weekends, you may also want to avoid shopping at Dollar Tree on weekday evenings. Many people stop at the discount store on their way home from work or school for last minute items. Additionally, pay attention to the date to avoid more crowds. Dollar Tree locations are often busy on the first of every month when people receive their monthly earnings or government assistance checks.
All in all, if your overarching goal is to buy groceries, toiletries, and kitchen essentials from Dollar Tree, your best bet is to shop early in the day between Monday and Friday. Better yet, if you want the best shopping experience possible, check with the staff of your preferred location and ask when shipments arrive throughout the week. However, if your only time to shop at Dollar Tree is the weekend, try your best to get your shopping done before the afternoon rush.