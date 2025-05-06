The Simple (And Cheap!) Dollar Tree Hack That Gives You Extra Storage On Your Kitchen Counters

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kitchen counters are a clutter-prone zone where a lot of us kind of just dump our stuff when walking into the house. This temporary relief creates more problems later, when it comes time to cook, and suddenly there's no more counter space left. Shrinkflation hasn't only hit grocery store shelves — apartments are getting smaller too. With rising prices of groceries, rent, and mortgages, many folks don't have the square footage or budget to spare. A clean kitchen is one less thing to stress over, and you don't have to break the bank to find efficient storage solutions.

For under $10, you can DIY a practical three-tier shelf to store stray kitchen supplies. All you need are four wooden dowels, three wooden boxes or trays of your choice, and a strong adhesive like Gorilla Glue. This tutorial by @cozydiyhome on Instagram shows a helpful step-by-step guide on how to put the mini shelf together.

The shape and size of your wooden shelf baskets don't matter, as long as you have four evenly spaced dowels at the ends. Boxes, rectangular trays, and circular plates (which will require some circumference math) are all customizable options. For shelves tilted outward toward you, simply replace the four dowels with two thin planks of wood, installing them on either side of the diagonal baskets. The result is a cute and affordable shelf that can handle miscellaneous seasonings, salt packets, napkins, and whatever else is lying around on the counter.