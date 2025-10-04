Guy Fieri Had Never Seen This BBQ Brisket Trimming Technique Before
Guy Fieri is known for some of his best moments as the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and the enthusiasm he shows for everything he tries. He has spent much of his career traveling to restaurants around the United States — and even around the globe — to taste the best restaurant food available. Fieri prefers those low-key, casual joints that have been doing it their own way for decades, and one 2025 episode of the show once led this Food Network star to a new method of cooking brisket that he'd never seen before.
Brisket is a tougher cut of beef that often gets slow-cooked to achieve tenderness. "I've never seen this technique," Fieri said during the episode (via YouTube), referring to a method of melting down the beef's trimmings, then re-incorporating them into the brisket to improve its moisture content. During the episode, which takes place at Slow Bone BBQ in Dallas, Texas, chef Jeffery Hobbs is no stranger to making brisket. He starts by trimming the meat, then he has a specific method for turning them into a flavorful liquid, which had Fieri's mouth watering when he finally took that first bite.
Slow Bone BBQ uses beef trimmings to create tender, moist brisket
After Slow Bone BBQ's brisket is trimmed, it gets rubbed in a dry brine, then smoked for four to six hours at 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Meanwhile, chef Jeffery Hobbs preps the trimmings. "Take those trimmings, [and] smoke them," Hobbs said on the show. "Continue to render them out by transferring them into a pot and putting them onto a low flame."
After a while, Hobbs takes an immersion blender, a tool commonly used to smooth out soups, and blends the trimmings until smooth, then strains the liquid mixture to remove any bigger pieces. The smooth liquid gets enhanced with butter, brisket rub, and a bit of salt before it's poured onto the surface of a pan and topped with the brisket. It's all wrapped in foil, and everything goes back into the smoker. As the brisket continues to smoke, that strained fat mixture adds both moisture and flavor to the meat, ultimately creating a sandwich that's melt-in-your-mouth moist. While it's an uncommon method, Guy Fieri referred to the finished product as "unbelievably tender," so it seems to be worth every bit of extra time.