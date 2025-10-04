Guy Fieri Had Never Seen This BBQ Brisket Trimming Technique Before

Guy Fieri is known for some of his best moments as the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and the enthusiasm he shows for everything he tries. He has spent much of his career traveling to restaurants around the United States — and even around the globe — to taste the best restaurant food available. Fieri prefers those low-key, casual joints that have been doing it their own way for decades, and one 2025 episode of the show once led this Food Network star to a new method of cooking brisket that he'd never seen before.

Brisket is a tougher cut of beef that often gets slow-cooked to achieve tenderness. "I've never seen this technique," Fieri said during the episode (via YouTube), referring to a method of melting down the beef's trimmings, then re-incorporating them into the brisket to improve its moisture content. During the episode, which takes place at Slow Bone BBQ in Dallas, Texas, chef Jeffery Hobbs is no stranger to making brisket. He starts by trimming the meat, then he has a specific method for turning them into a flavorful liquid, which had Fieri's mouth watering when he finally took that first bite.