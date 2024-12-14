Is Brisket Beef Or Pork?

As we stated before, the Ashkenazi community brought beef brisket to Texas. Once it hit the South as a part of barbecue culture, knowing what exactly a brisket contained got a little muddy for some folks. Beef was often more expensive than pork for working-class Southerners who needed to put food on the table. Thus, it would make perfect sense for people to start making their own versions of brisket using the more familiar pork to save money.

Now, according to butchery, brisket is a quality cut of cow supporting the lower chest above the leg. It's the part of the body that supports a lot of the cow's weight, making it a tougher piece of meat. Pigs have a similar four-legged shape but different anatomy and fat distribution than cows. There is no brisket cut on a pig, but some butchers have started using pork brisket to refer to a portion of the pectoral muscle. The pork there is fattier, which some people might prefer to beef when preparing brisket.

Another beef brisket imitation has come up in vegan circles, with people opting out of meat consumption altogether by making their brisket with seitan. People are free to make brisket however they please, but if a recipe contains pork, it should explicitly state that to be considerate of people who can't eat pork. Barbecue can be for anyone, as it's a style of cooking unrestricted to a single type of meat.