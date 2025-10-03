Keep Groundhogs From Ruining Your Garden With 2 Kitchen Staples

Gardening can be a peaceful, meditative practice, and it can be incredibly rewarding to watch the progress of your plants and produce. However, gardening can also be a source of a great deal of grief, especially if you've got certain pests to deal with. There are lots of ways to get rid of pests in your garden, and a lot of the time you can use small and simple solutions to get rid of things like mosquitos and other small nuisances that plague your house or plants. This is fine and dandy for little bugs, but sometimes those garden-ruining critters are much larger. Groundhogs are one such example.

Groundhogs can cause no end of trouble rummaging through your garden, but thankfully there's a fairly easy way to prevent them from causing more trouble. Simply crushing up some garlic and pepper and sprinkling this combination around your garden (and in/around any holes) can deter these creatures. Not only is this effective, but it's also a natural solution — and better yet, you likely already have these two ingredients on hand.