Grow This Tasty Plant In Your Garden To Keep The Mosquitos Away This Summer

The old saying goes, "money doesn't grow on trees." But you can grow many foods for a fraction of the cost of buying them at the store. You could plant vegetables and fresh herbs for cooking instead of buying pre-packaged cuttings and plastic-wrapped items. You can easily grow aloe for lotion as well, and if you don't have room for an air filter, spider plants can do that job and clean the air in your home. Growing self-sustaining solutions to life's day-to-day needs can truly be a rewarding experience, and the fun experiments and hacks you can grow in your yard or a container are endless.

Take lemongrass, for example. It's worth cooking with lemongrass as it's a delicious ingredient in Asian broths. It can be used to bring a bright flavor to drinks or added as a fresh herb to elevate your lemonade, too. However, its use extends far beyond the kitchen. Lemongrass also contains citronella. When you bruise the leaves, you can create a simple yet effective mosquito repellent to keep those annoying bugs away.

Moreover, one of the best things about lemongrass is that in certain warm climate zones (like zones 10 and 11), it's a perennial. Not only is lemongrass a delicious ingredient to have on hand for cooking, but it also has bug-repelling qualities, making it an extremely useful plant to grow in your garden. Plus, it adds a beautiful landscape feature and is also relatively easy to grow.