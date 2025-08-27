The Unexpected Ingredient That Works As A Natural Pesticide And Weed Killer In Your Vegetable Garden

There are plenty of hacks for keeping pests out of your vegetable garden, but some may be a safer bet than others. When looking at common kitchen ingredients, many people gravitate towards the multipurpose baking soda to combat ants and aphids in the garden, but contrary to popular belief, that's not the pantry ingredient you should be reaching for. What you want to use is actually the lesser-known cream of tartar. Despite the fact the name suggests otherwise, cream of tartar is actually a powder that can be generously sprinkled around your garden to help keep your summer kale and tomatoes free from unwanted visitors. The secret weapon for pest control in cream of tartar is tartaric acid, a substance that repels insects due to its irritant qualities when it comes in contact with sensory receptors like antennae and legs.

And it's not only insects that don't like tartaric acid. Weeds shrink in the presence of it, and when mixed with water cream of tartar works as a weed killer as well, inhibiting the growth of undesirable plants. Cream of tartar also has antimicrobial action, making it an excellent way to combat fungi and bacteria.