The Unexpected Ingredient That Works As A Natural Pesticide And Weed Killer In Your Vegetable Garden
There are plenty of hacks for keeping pests out of your vegetable garden, but some may be a safer bet than others. When looking at common kitchen ingredients, many people gravitate towards the multipurpose baking soda to combat ants and aphids in the garden, but contrary to popular belief, that's not the pantry ingredient you should be reaching for. What you want to use is actually the lesser-known cream of tartar. Despite the fact the name suggests otherwise, cream of tartar is actually a powder that can be generously sprinkled around your garden to help keep your summer kale and tomatoes free from unwanted visitors. The secret weapon for pest control in cream of tartar is tartaric acid, a substance that repels insects due to its irritant qualities when it comes in contact with sensory receptors like antennae and legs.
And it's not only insects that don't like tartaric acid. Weeds shrink in the presence of it, and when mixed with water cream of tartar works as a weed killer as well, inhibiting the growth of undesirable plants. Cream of tartar also has antimicrobial action, making it an excellent way to combat fungi and bacteria.
How to use cream of tartar in the garden
Cream of tartar can be sprinkled around plants to combat pests that have already made their way into your garden, and to deter new ones from setting up shop. The powder works particularly well against ants and aphids, who are normally found together due to their mutually beneficial relationship. Aphids secrete honeydew, and ants eat it. In exchange for the food, ants then protect the aphids from predators. A sprinkling of cream of tartar around plants, along with mixing it with water and spraying on the leaves of plants, including the undersides, can help get rid of both of these pests.
It's also effective against, larger soft-bodied visitors like slugs and snails, who seem to equally dislike the feeling of the tartaric acid on their bodies. Sprinkling a barrier around susceptible plants will be effective at getting these slow moving slimy friends to move in the other direction.
This pantry staple is easy to use for weed control, too. Combine 1 tablespoon of cream of tartar with 1 gallon of water and use it as a spray to deter unwanted plants from taking over your garden.