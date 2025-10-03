Here's How To Know If Your Cantaloupe Has Gone Bad

Cantaloupe is not only one of the more hydrating foods that you can buy, but it's also incredibly juicy and flavorful, provided you know how to buy the tastiest cantaloupes at the store. But the good times can't last forever, and eventually that cantaloupe will go bad. Worse yet, there might even be some cantaloupes at the store that have passed their prime. So how do you see through that tough exterior skin to know if your cantaloupe has its best days behind it? Thankfully, we've got someone who can read the telltale signs.

Erika Nolan of The Holistic Homestead (also found on Facebook and YouTube) is a Homestead Consultant and creator. As someone well-versed in seeing produce progress all the way from the seed to the table, Nolan knows when a fruit enters (or in this case, exits) its peak ripeness. When asked for the most reliable signs to see if a cantaloupe has gone bad, Nolan told Chowhound that "soft spots are a sure sign that the cantaloupe is overripe." She says, "The spots may be slightly darker in color, but can also be the same color, just sunken and slightly softer." Your nose can also help, as Nolan suggests to "smell the spot where the vine was attached." This smell should be light, not super strong, according to her. You could knock the melon and feel it too; if it sounds hollow and firm, you've got a good cantaloupe in your hands. So whether it's with your eyes, nose, or touch, there should be no trouble avoiding overripe cantaloupe.