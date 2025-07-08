This Next-Level Grilled Cheese Relies On One Seafood Ingredient

There's something about the nostalgia of a perfectly crispy, ooey-gooey grilled cheese sandwich that just feels comforting. While there are tons of ways to elevate grilled cheese, we've stumbled across one that we haven't heard before — adding fresh lump crab meat to create a high-end version of your favorite after-school sandwich. There are tons of ways to customize a crab meat grilled cheese, but there are a few things that you'll want to keep in mind before you get started. First, high-quality ingredients are key. Go for the freshest, most high-end crab meat you feel comfortable splurging for to create the ultimate grilled cheese experience. Don't cheap out on the bread or the cheese either. Try a good quality sourdough — the fermentation that gives sourdough it's signature flavor plays nicely with the slightly-sweet crab meat. If you'd rather ramp up the sweetness with your bread, go with sliced brioche.

You've got plenty of options when it comes to choosing the cheese that's the right fit for your tastebuds. Sharp cheddar can be a simple, delicious way to add a bit of bite to your sandwich. You can also try going with other cheeses traditionally used in crab mac and cheese recipes, like smoked provolone and mozzarella. A word of caution, though: Stay away from cheeses that don't melt well. For example, halloumi cheese can be delicious alongside seafood dishes, but it isn't going to give you the melty, gooey goodness you're looking for in a crab meat grilled cheese.