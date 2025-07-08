This Next-Level Grilled Cheese Relies On One Seafood Ingredient
There's something about the nostalgia of a perfectly crispy, ooey-gooey grilled cheese sandwich that just feels comforting. While there are tons of ways to elevate grilled cheese, we've stumbled across one that we haven't heard before — adding fresh lump crab meat to create a high-end version of your favorite after-school sandwich. There are tons of ways to customize a crab meat grilled cheese, but there are a few things that you'll want to keep in mind before you get started. First, high-quality ingredients are key. Go for the freshest, most high-end crab meat you feel comfortable splurging for to create the ultimate grilled cheese experience. Don't cheap out on the bread or the cheese either. Try a good quality sourdough — the fermentation that gives sourdough it's signature flavor plays nicely with the slightly-sweet crab meat. If you'd rather ramp up the sweetness with your bread, go with sliced brioche.
You've got plenty of options when it comes to choosing the cheese that's the right fit for your tastebuds. Sharp cheddar can be a simple, delicious way to add a bit of bite to your sandwich. You can also try going with other cheeses traditionally used in crab mac and cheese recipes, like smoked provolone and mozzarella. A word of caution, though: Stay away from cheeses that don't melt well. For example, halloumi cheese can be delicious alongside seafood dishes, but it isn't going to give you the melty, gooey goodness you're looking for in a crab meat grilled cheese.
Creating the ultimate crab meat grilled cheese
The world is your oyster (or, rather, your crab) when creating a crab meat grilled cheese. One place to start is to blend your crab with a bit of mayo (be sure to mix super gently to ensure that the lumps of crab stay intact) before you place it on top of your cheese. If you'd like, you can season your crab mixture with a bit of Old Bay seasoning to give it that deliciously savory crab cake flavor.
As far as cooking up your crab meat grilled cheese, you'll want to follow the standard tips for creating the crispiest grilled cheese sandwich, as in crispy on the outside and perfectly melty on the inside. You might also want to try the long-held secret of swapping butter with mayo on the outside of your grilled cheese. It adds a slight tang, and the oil in the mayo can help you get a nice crunch on the outside of your bread. Remember to cook your grilled cheese low and slow. Begin by heating your pan on low, then let your crab meat sammie cook on one side until it's golden brown (it should take about 5 minutes — do your best not to peek so that it has a chance to crisp up). Give it a single flip, let it cook for another couple of minutes, and you're good to go.