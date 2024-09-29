Mac And Cheese Is The Key For The Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich
A perfectly crispy grilled cheese is easy to envision: melted cheddar between two slices of buttery, toasted bread. Uncomplicated to make, delicious to eat. And yet, unable to rest on our culinary laurels, there are more ways to upgrade a grilled cheese sandwich than there are types of cheese. From simple cheese swaps (like Gruyère, Gouda, or goat) to ingredient additions (like sautéed onions, crispy bacon, or even jam), it's as if chefs everywhere are locked in a lifelong competition to see who can create the greatest grilled cheese of all time. But with the addition of creamy mac and cheese, we may have finally found a winner.
Gooey, cheesy, and infinitely customizable, mac and cheese can both complement the classic flavors of a grilled cheese and take your sandwich in new, radically flavorful directions. Double down on the nostalgia by using extra sharp cheddar in both your grilled cheese and your macaroni filling. Or experiment with fancier flavors by adding blue or goat cheese to your mac, then sandwiching it between toasted sourdough slathered with fig jam. The crunch of the bread, the creaminess of the mac, and the saltiness of the cheese will always come together for a tasty sandwich that's greater than the sum of its parts.
Easy ways to make a mac and cheese grilled cheese
There's no wrong way to make a mac and cheese grilled cheese. In fact, its ultimate sandwich status is largely thanks to its uncomplicated, unfussy nature. You can start by preparing your preferred mac and cheese recipe from scratch or by whipping up a familiar favorite from a box. A grilled cheese is also a great way to use up any leftover macaroni you have from the day before for a comforting clean-out-the-fridge meal.
After heating your skillet and tossing in a slice of buttered bread, add your grated cheese of choice — cheese that's grated will melt more quickly. Then, spoon some mac and cheese on top. Add the rest of your cheese and your second slice of bread, toasting each side evenly. Plopping warm mac and cheese on your cheese layer will help the cheese melt faster, but there are also benefits to adding mac and cheese from the refrigerator. For instance, your sandwich's filling will heat more slowly, giving you more time to toast the bread. Plus, cutting a precise square of mac and cheese lets you add more noodles and helps them stay more securely inside your sandwich.
The greatest grilled cheese of all time can also handle any toppings you throw at it — think bacon, tomatoes, pickles, apples, even mushrooms. No matter what you add or how you slice it, a mac and cheese grilled cheese is an infallible path to nostalgic nirvana.