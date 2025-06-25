Take Your Grilled Cheese Up A Notch With One Spicy Addition

The only thing humans love more than spicy fare (why else would we breed spicy peppers like the newly crowned hottest pepper in the world, Pepper X?) is cheesy comfort food, such as grilled cheese sandwiches. Knowing this, it only makes sense to adultify this childhood favorite by stuffing it full of one of America's most beloved bar snacks: Jalapeño poppers. Traditionally made by dolloping savory cheese inside raw jalapeños and roasting them until charred on the outside and gooey on the inside, it's as though these spicy poppers were practically made to pair with a classic grilled cheese.

Of course, unlike topping your grilled cheese with salty pickles, the process of making one of these indulgent delights is a little bit more complex, and there are a few ways you can do it. The first way involves preparing jalapeño poppers, slicing them, and placing them inside the grilled cheese between several slices of cheddar to give your sandwich a spicy center. This technique is also great for using up leftover jalapeño poppers and offers a delicious way to prevent food waste.

The second way you can assemble this grilled cheese is to use the components of the poppers instead of whole stuffed jalapeños. After adding a little shredded cheese to your popper stuffing, it's easy to assemble your grilled cheese as normal. As for the peppers themselves, you can roast them first, or mince and add them raw for a more intense flavor.