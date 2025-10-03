One Of Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Things On Earth Was This Salty Bite
Anthony Bourdain was known for drawing attention to lesser-known dishes and cuisines around the world. He would often visit towns and cities off the beaten path, discovering some of his favorite foods that many other people never get the chance to experience. But one salty delicacy he loved was rare, yet still accessible: sea urchin.
You won't find sea urchin on just any dinner menu. It's not too common of a dish in the United States, but if you dig around a bit, you'll likely find it at an upscale spot. "This is one of my favorite things on earth — good sea urchin," Bourdain said to chef José Andrés in an episode of "No Reservations" (via Facebook) while the two were in Spain. Andrés agreed, saying sea urchin is "one of the best animals we have in the ocean."
Sea urchin's flavor and texture vary depending on how it's prepared; its salty flavors are most commonly enjoyed raw, and Andrés says that's how he prefers them, but he notes that in Asturias, Spain, where the two are dining, they're commonly cooked in hot water for a few minutes. Bourdain has enjoyed sea urchin on camera before, once sharing the experience with Anderson Cooper while the two were tasting Filipino food on an episode of "Parts Unknown." "I could eat all of that and just pass out happy," Bourdain said of a plate of sea urchin roe (via People).
How to eat sea urchin
Sea urchin is absolutely worth trying, but you need to be a little adventurous because you're technically eating this echinoderm's reproductive organs. Rather than eat its spiky exterior, you're eating the uni, or the gonads, prior to them producing eggs. But the creamy texture and briny flavor are pleasant enough to make you forget about that. When speaking to Anderson Cooper, Anthony Bourdain noted that some people have "textural issues" with the dish because of its silky feel, but he advocated that it's too delicious to pass up.
There are plenty of ways to enjoy uni. Of course, eating it straight from the shell is a big one, which is how Bourdain and Andrés enjoyed it together. But it can also be a topping to your favorite dish, similarly to how you might add caviar to something, which is how Bourdain and Cooper tried it. You can also add it to something as basic as a toast point. If you prefer to eat sea urchin cooked, you can incorporate it into a pasta dish for a little extra briny flavor.
Sea urchin is a delicacy, and it tends to be expensive. It's mostly because sea urchins are harvested by hand; they're not caught in nets or farmed in designated areas. Divers head to the bottom of the ocean to remove them from the sea floor, making it an intense job. But to Bourdain, it was worth every penny and should be one of those foods you make a point to try at least once.