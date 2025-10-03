One Of Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Things On Earth Was This Salty Bite

Anthony Bourdain was known for drawing attention to lesser-known dishes and cuisines around the world. He would often visit towns and cities off the beaten path, discovering some of his favorite foods that many other people never get the chance to experience. But one salty delicacy he loved was rare, yet still accessible: sea urchin.

You won't find sea urchin on just any dinner menu. It's not too common of a dish in the United States, but if you dig around a bit, you'll likely find it at an upscale spot. "This is one of my favorite things on earth — good sea urchin," Bourdain said to chef José Andrés in an episode of "No Reservations" (via Facebook) while the two were in Spain. Andrés agreed, saying sea urchin is "one of the best animals we have in the ocean."

Sea urchin's flavor and texture vary depending on how it's prepared; its salty flavors are most commonly enjoyed raw, and Andrés says that's how he prefers them, but he notes that in Asturias, Spain, where the two are dining, they're commonly cooked in hot water for a few minutes. Bourdain has enjoyed sea urchin on camera before, once sharing the experience with Anderson Cooper while the two were tasting Filipino food on an episode of "Parts Unknown." "I could eat all of that and just pass out happy," Bourdain said of a plate of sea urchin roe (via People).