Ever Notice That Grocery Store Limes Never Have Seeds? Here's Why

Adding a squeeze of lime as a finishing touch can enhance the outcome of almost any recipe. Its acidic zing brings a delightful balance and freshness to the dish as it cuts through the other rich components. Whether you're whipping up a perfect, refreshing margarita or adding a final squeeze of lime to liven up your tacos, choosing the best limes at the store is an effortless way to level up your meals with a zesty kick. When slicing through a lime from the grocery store or when your ordered dish at a restaurant is garnished with a wedge, you may have noticed that, unlike their other citrusy cousins like lemons, limes typically don't have any seeds. In fact, the lack of seeds is one of several traits that distinguish limes from key limes.

This is because typically, fruits are a result of pollination, which results in the fertilization of the flower's egg cell; and as the ovaries of the flower transform into a fruit, seeds are also formed. However, some fruits like Persian limes, which are more common in North America, reproduce by a phenomenon called parthenocarpy. This means that no fertilization is required for the plant's ovaries to develop into a fruit, which means no seeds. In such plants, hormones like gibberellic acid trigger the maturation of the ovaries into a fruit. While parthenocarpy can be artificially induced through specific breeding techniques, reasons like chromosomal imbalances or defective reproductive cells may also contribute to a naturally seed-free harvest that some breeders can capitalize on by cross-breeding with other plants to develop seedless crops.