Take Store-Bought Hummus From Thick And Pasty To Silky-Smooth With These Easy Tips
Hummus is an incredibly delicious, salty, savory, and slightly pungent snack that's wonderful when made fresh. But, when you don't want to bother making it from scratch, you might find yourself hitting up your local grocery store. While our ranking of store-bought hummus can point you in the right direction, there's still definitely room for improvement. So, how do you make the commercial stuff taste more like homemade or restaurant-quality? For some help on the subject, we reached out to Samuel-Drake Jones, executive chef of Hudson Local and Hudson VU in New York City's Ink 48 Hotel, for a Chowhound exclusive.
Jones says, "Most store-bought hummus is thicker and pastier than homemade versions — especially traditional ones from Middle Eastern or Mediterranean kitchens, where the hummus is often silky-smooth and lush." He says you can greatly improve it with a quick blitz in the food processor, or even the blender. "Simply re-blending store-bought hummus for a minute or two can dramatically improve its texture. Think of it like fluffing up mashed potatoes — air makes a difference." However, while this textural trick is a game-changer, with a few other simple techniques and ingredients you likely already have in the pantry, you can take your store-bought hummus to a whole other level entirely.
Tips on improving the texture of store-bought hummus
Beyond fluffing your hummus in the food processor or blender, Samuel-Drake Jones says certain ingredients will help get it extra creamy. "Add warm water or aquafaba. A splash or two of warm water helps loosen the texture and bring it closer to homemade. Even better: use aquafaba." Aquafaba is the liquid in canned legumes that's a great swap for egg whites in egg white cocktails. While chickpea aquafaba is most commonly used, you can also use aquafaba from black beans or any canned variety; it will just add a bit more flavor.
Adding extra olive oil is another great technique for a smoother texture and fuller flavor. "Slowly drizzle in high-quality extra virgin olive oil while blending the hummus. This gives richness and a creamy mouthfeel that store-bought versions often lack," Jones tells us. If you want a bolder flavor, you can even mix in some pesto or top your store-bought hummus with chopped olives or marinated mushrooms. "For toppings that elevate the texture," Jones says, "I like using toasted pine nuts or slivered almonds, crispy chickpeas, a sprinkling of za'atar or sumac, and dukkah, an Egyptian spice-nut blend for crunch and depth."
More ways to improve store-bought hummus' texture and what to look for when shopping
Besides adding ingredients, chef Samuel-Drake Jones also suggests heating up the store-bought dip. "Warming hummus can make a huge difference — and not enough people do it," he says. "Warm hummus releases aroma and softens the fats (especially tahini and olive oil), making the texture silkier and the flavors more pronounced." Jones notes that cold hummus, particularly when right out of the refrigerator, tastes slightly muted. He recommends warming your store-bought hummus in the oven for around 10 to 15 minutes at 300 degrees Fahrenheit before drizzling some olive oil on top. For even more flavor, think about some Jones-approved shaved garlic, chile flakes, or toasted pine nuts. In a pinch, Jones says that you can use the microwave, "but do it gently." If you're microwaving, just go about 15 to 20 seconds at a time, and stir it between rounds, otherwise it may dry it out or cause it to split.
When buying store-bought hummus, Jones warns against some signs of a mediocre product. "If there is excess oil pooling on top of the hummus or on the sides, that could indicate a poor emulsification." And if the top of the hummus is cracked and dry, that's a clear indication it's been sitting too long in the refrigerator. But, whether you add toppings, hit it with the food processor, or heat it up, there are plenty of ways to improve your store-bought hummus when you follow this expert advice.