Take Store-Bought Hummus From Thick And Pasty To Silky-Smooth With These Easy Tips

Hummus is an incredibly delicious, salty, savory, and slightly pungent snack that's wonderful when made fresh. But, when you don't want to bother making it from scratch, you might find yourself hitting up your local grocery store. While our ranking of store-bought hummus can point you in the right direction, there's still definitely room for improvement. So, how do you make the commercial stuff taste more like homemade or restaurant-quality? For some help on the subject, we reached out to Samuel-Drake Jones, executive chef of Hudson Local and Hudson VU in New York City's Ink 48 Hotel, for a Chowhound exclusive.

Jones says, "Most store-bought hummus is thicker and pastier than homemade versions — especially traditional ones from Middle Eastern or Mediterranean kitchens, where the hummus is often silky-smooth and lush." He says you can greatly improve it with a quick blitz in the food processor, or even the blender. "Simply re-blending store-bought hummus for a minute or two can dramatically improve its texture. Think of it like fluffing up mashed potatoes — air makes a difference." However, while this textural trick is a game-changer, with a few other simple techniques and ingredients you likely already have in the pantry, you can take your store-bought hummus to a whole other level entirely.