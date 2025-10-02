Try Martha Stewart's Halloween Twist On A Popular Cocktail

The salty dog dates back to the 1950s and is a variation of a greyhound, an even older cocktail that had a resurgence in the 1970s. The only difference between the two is the addition of salt on the rim in the salty dog. Both remain popular because of their combination of simplicity and deliciousness. Martha Stewart's version is nearly as simple. She dips the rim of a cocktail glass in a shallow bowl of grapefruit juice before rolling it in black salt and sugar. While Stewart doesn't specify the kind of black salt to use — there are a few different varieties — The Spice Lab's Hawaiian black lava salt is a good choice for its creepy color and earthy flavor.

Stewart's icky roach-filled ice cubes are equally easy to make and really up the fright factor of this Halloween version of a salty dog. It does take a little pre-planning, though. You can use ice cube trays that either make round or square ice cubes. Drop in a single Riomeira food-safe plastic roach into each compartment, pour in water, and freeze overnight.

Serve these cocktails with one of those viral Instagram charcuterie skulls that are actually easy to make for a ghoulish good time at your Halloween party. This cocktail has the stamp of approval from both Stewart and her bestie Snoop Dogg.