Up The Spooky-Factor On Grazing Boards With Easy Charcuterie Skulls

Adulthood marks the moment we stop trick-or-treating during Halloween and start throwing parties instead. Instead of the usual spread with boring charcuterie ingredients give your party food a boost by adding edible skulls to your meat and cheese platters. A reel by Instagram creator @ainttooproudtomeg shows just how to do it.

The spooky charcuterie additions can be made using skull ice cube trays or baking molds. For our purposes, we'll be using them for meat. After spraying with nonstick spray, line the mold with slices of thin, hardy deli meat like prosciutto or salami, and then you can add a filling such as cream cheese, other charcuterie meats, or even fruit like diced cantaloupe. Make sure the deli meats are long enough to cover the filling, and then refrigerate the molds until the charcuterie meat skull is sturdy. With a soft filling like cheese, guests can slice off a piece and spread it directly onto crackers.

To complete the scene (and if your skull needs some extra help staying together) you can stick a Halloween skull toothpick in it. If the skull mold is big enough, you can clean it and fill it with a bone-colored snack like popcorn or white chocolate pretzels elsewhere on your party's food table.