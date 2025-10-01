President Jimmy Carter's Favorite Dessert Was A Throwback To His Peanut Farming Past

The late Jimmy Carter was known for his unconventional career trajectory from a peanut farmer in Georgia to the president of the United States (believe it or not, he wasn't the first peanut farmer to become president). That particular background influenced his political thinking, as he paid careful attention to agricultural issues during his time in the White House; but what's less known is that it also influenced his taste in food, like his favorite sweet treat.

Carter's favorite dessert was reportedly peanut butter pie — more specifically, the meringue-topped recipe made by his wife, Rosalynn. His love of peanut butter ice cream has also been noted (this widely available brand is our favorite), but it seems that pie was his favorite. Whether or not it's possible to replicate the exact recipe is debatable; it was apparently published in the Fort Worth Star newspaper in 1977, but a verifiable copy of that is hard to track down. So, it's believed that the recipes that claim to be Rosalynn's version are reconstructions of that possibly lost recipe, although they probably come close to the original.

Carter's recipe stands out for having multiple layers, yet being quick and easy to put together. You can use a store-bought crust or make your own standard version, and then mix up peanut butter and powdered sugar as the base layer. The middle layer is a custard with egg whites, milk, butter, sugar, and cornstarch, and it's topped off with a meringue (whipped egg whites with sugar). It only needs around 10 minutes in the oven. The top should be a little brown, like any good meringue pie, and you'll want to chill it for a few hours before serving.