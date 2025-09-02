The Two US Presidents Who Were Once Peanut Farmers

During his time in politics, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was forever associated with his family's peanut farm in Plains, Georgia. Carter grew up on this 360-acre farm and took over its operation in 1953, just after his father died. During his presidential campaign, he used peanuts in most of his memorabilia, including mugs, bags of nuts that were passed around to voters, and even a giant peanut-shaped statue bearing Carter's iconic smile. (Which can still be found in Georgia today). Still, history buffs might know that Carter wasn't the first American president to grow these legumes. It was another individual, nearly 200 years earlier, who helped popularize the peanut.

While these nuts are native to South America, and were first cultivated in the U.S. by enslaved people from West Africa, Carter might have never been a peanut farmer if it were not for one of his predecessors: Thomas Jefferson. The third U.S. president is credited with helping spread the word about peanuts in the United States. While enslaved people mainly grew tobacco, and later wheat, on Jefferson's farm in Monticello, Virginia, a huge range of other agricultural products were also grown here. A dizzying array of crops, including 15 varieties of English peas (Thomas Jefferson's favorite vegetable), were planted. Among the various crops grown on Jefferson's farm was the peanut, making him the first peanut-farming president — but not the last.