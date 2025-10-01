If Hot Toddies Aren't Your Thing, Try One Cold

Hot toddies are to fall and winter as frozen drinks are to spring and summer. Each is a harbinger of the seasonal promise to come: fun and sun in the latter case, and cute boots, snazzy jackets, and leaf peeping in the former. Frozen drinks, however, are a much more broad category to choose from. You've got the classic frozen margarita, the tropical mashup that makes up the Miami Vice, and an even deeper well of frosty cocktails that trace back all the way to Prohibition. Hot toddies, on the other hand, typically just consist of hot water, honey, lemon juice, and bourbon. The most variation you'll get is in a little flexibility on the dark spirit, with some imbibers preferring rum or brandy, but that's about as adaptable as a hot toddy gets. Unless you chill.

Cold toddies are fairly self explanatory. They also take the booze of your preference, a bit of honey, water, and serve it all on ice. But cold toddies require a little more consideration than their steaming antecedents, both because they're less familiar, and because their ingredients are just a little harder to marry. Honey won't just warm up to any temperature; it needs a little heat to coalesce. But you can still turn your hot toddy cold with a small adjustment.