The Restaurants Andrew Zimmern Thinks Serve The Best Pizza In America

Chef Andrew Zimmern has been known to eat some unusual foods around the world, with the more mentionable ones including Cambodian deep-fried tarantulas, Alaskan sea cucumbers, fermented shark meat in Iceland, and various insects in Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. But when it comes time to eat something more familiar to the American palate — like pizza, for instance — he heads back to one of his old stomping grounds, New York City. As he told the BBC, "Without a doubt, New York City is the pizza capital of the world." And when he's there, he has two favorites: L&B Spumoni Gardens and Una Pizza Napoletana.

Of course, neither restaurant is located in Zimmern's favorite food city; the borough of Queens. Instead, he sets his sights on Brooklyn and Manhattan. In 1939, L&B founder Ludovico Barbati opened up for business in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn after spending more than 20 years selling his Sicilian-style pizza from a horse and wagon. The restaurant, though it has since expanded, still operates out of that same location as well as a second spot in Dumbo. Una Pizza Napoletana — iterations of which popped up in New Jersey, San Francisco, and other parts of Manhattan since 1996 — has now settled in on the island's Lower East Side.