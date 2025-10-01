These Underrated Eggs Are Your Secret Weapon For Stable Meringues, Macarons And Soufflés

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Egg-based dishes like meringues, macarons, and soufflés are tricky — but they're well worth the time and effort required if you can get them right. Lisa Steele, a fifth-generation chicken keeper, host of the American Public Television/CreateTV series "Welcome to My Farm," and the author of "The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook," spoke exclusively with Chowhound about her method for creating rich, super-flavorful, stable egg-based dishes. Her secret? Using duck eggs instead of chicken eggs. Here's why it works — and how you can make the swap in your own kitchen.

Duck eggs are significantly different from chicken eggs, according to Steele. "Duck eggs are higher in fat and protein than chicken eggs. They contain almost twice as much fat and less water, and the yolks are proportionally larger," Steele says. "This extra fat gives things baked with duck eggs more richness and flavor."

The yolks aren't the only thing that differentiate duck eggs from chicken eggs — the whites are also substantially better for baking. "The lower amounts of water in duck eggs help baked goods stay fresh longer," Steele says. "The whites of duck eggs are also thicker than chicken eggs, which gives baked goods more stability. The added protein also helps with stability in baked goods."