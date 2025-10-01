Why Kirkland's Popular Halloween Candy Pack Might Not Be The Best Choice
Autumn means pumpkin spice lattes, apple ciders, pecan pies — the whole shebang. When the spookiest time of the year is looming once again, sweet treats are another thing to look forward to. Candy wasn't always part of Halloween and trick-or-treating, but we're sure glad that it is now. Expect supermarket aisles to be stacked with sparkly Halloween deals, enough to spike the sugar of anyone with a sweet tooth — and they'll welcome it with open arms.
Costco's popular Halloween candy, the Kirkland Signature Favorites Candy Variety, is all the rage for its crowd-favorite brands. However, it might not be the best buy for the holiday, especially if you're giving it out to trick-or-treaters. This 5-pound bag of sweets features several peanut-related products, which isn't ideal for everyone, given that peanuts are on the USDA list of the nine most common food allergens.
A few treats to look out for are Snickers, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Almond Joys, and M&M's Peanut Chocolates. Sure, you can buy a bag and double-check each kid's medical history, but it's just too risky — and impossibly labor-intensive. Your safest bet is to either enjoy them yourself (as long as you're not allergic) or choose another set of treats to give out — one that you're sure doesn't contain peanuts.
Worried about peanut allergies? Here's what's generally safe for trick-or-treaters
You don't have to entirely skimp on giving out sweets during Halloween. While it's hard to accommodate every allergy, you can still find alternatives that are generally less risky than peanuts. Keep in mind that, unless otherwise stated, candies sold at Costco may be produced in a facility where they're exposed to common allergens.
Costco's That's it Mini Fruit Bars are a more nutritious option that doesn't contain peanuts . However, there is coconut sprinkled in the ingredient list, which can sometimes be a sensitivity for people with nut allergies. Sour Patch Kids are another worthy Costco swap for their delightful, tangy punch. This sour candy makes your mouth pucker in the best way, and these candies don't contain nuts in the ingredient list. Ring pops are also a fruity candy that are made without major allergens.
Hershey's, which happens to make the best white chocolate we've tasted, offers a milk chocolate bar that's made without peanuts. While these Costco finds are much less likely to trigger a reaction in individuals with peanut allergies, double-checking never hurts anyone. Continue making a habit out of checking allergen statements to ensure it's safe for you to enjoy.