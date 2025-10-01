Why Kirkland's Popular Halloween Candy Pack Might Not Be The Best Choice

Autumn means pumpkin spice lattes, apple ciders, pecan pies — the whole shebang. When the spookiest time of the year is looming once again, sweet treats are another thing to look forward to. Candy wasn't always part of Halloween and trick-or-treating, but we're sure glad that it is now. Expect supermarket aisles to be stacked with sparkly Halloween deals, enough to spike the sugar of anyone with a sweet tooth — and they'll welcome it with open arms.

Costco's popular Halloween candy, the Kirkland Signature Favorites Candy Variety, is all the rage for its crowd-favorite brands. However, it might not be the best buy for the holiday, especially if you're giving it out to trick-or-treaters. This 5-pound bag of sweets features several peanut-related products, which isn't ideal for everyone, given that peanuts are on the USDA list of the nine most common food allergens.

A few treats to look out for are Snickers, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Almond Joys, and M&M's Peanut Chocolates. Sure, you can buy a bag and double-check each kid's medical history, but it's just too risky — and impossibly labor-intensive. Your safest bet is to either enjoy them yourself (as long as you're not allergic) or choose another set of treats to give out — one that you're sure doesn't contain peanuts.