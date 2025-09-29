Revolutionize Plastic Lid Storage With This Office Supply Staple

Aside from deciding whether to use your microwave or air fryer to reheat leftovers, keeping your cabinets organized is one of the top annoyances of maintaining a functional kitchen. This is especially true when it comes to the plastic containers almost all of us have in abundance, not only to store said leftovers but also to prep weekly portable meals for work or school. While the actual containers usually stack neatly inside each other for easy storage, the lids pose a bigger problem. In fact, keeping them organized and under control is part of almost every comprehensive kitchen decluttering guide available.

The bright side of this is that there are lots of options when it comes to finding the best clever and inexpensive container lid organization hack for your specific situation. Some lean organizational tools are made specifically to corral container lids in your kitchen, which makes sense, as many of these products are designed to match kitchen decor and be easy to clean.

However, it's easy to see that the majority of these solutions look almost exactly like the office file organizers of yore — and there's no rule against opting for them instead. Mounted file holders are especially useful in this case, as they're easy enough to install inside a cabinet door or on the wall near where you normally prepare food. You can also usually find them in a variety of colors and metallic finishes to blend in with your decor, if you plan to mount the holder somewhere visible.