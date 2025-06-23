The Genius Hack For Keeping Those Chaotic Plastic Food Container Lids Organized
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Most of us hope to keep a perfectly organized kitchen, but it's difficult to stay on top of the mess along with all the other things on our to-do list. While those sporadic stacks of novelty cups and mismatched ceramic dishes are not ideal, there's nothing that scares us more than the plastic container drawer. From those leaning towers of lids to the dozens of warped containers, we hold our breath every time we open up this door.
We might not be able to solve all of our kitchen issues at once, but we do have one cheap storage hack for finally keeping those plastic food container lids organized. To stop the chaotic pile of plastic from growing once and for all, invest in a few standing napkin holders to keep those lids stacked and neat. We're not talking about the nice ones you use to hold your dinner party napkins — we're talking about the simple, cheap ones you can grab from the dollar store. This gadget might be meant for napkins, but it can double as the perfect organizer for plastic food container lids, too. To use, simply slide your lids into the holder as you would a napkin. That's all there is to it.
Organize lids by shape, brand, and size
To make your plastic container drawer go from chaotic mess to neat dream, invest in as many holders as you need to store your lids. Organize lids by size, shape, or brand so you never end up with one missing, and keep them lined up at the back of your drawer (or wherever you have space for them) for maximum efficiency. If you have lids with an awkward shape, add some flat napkin holders to cart along with the standing design. The flexibility is a particularly nice feature of this hack, whereas using your wire kitchen rack for container lid storage will take up more space.
While the dollar store is the best place to buy these tools to keep the hack affordable, you can also check second-hand stores or Amazon for options like the STWWO metal napkin holder for storage. The choice is up to you, and the result will be the same: achieving an organized plastic container drawer once and for all. (Just don't forget to keep the containers stacked, too.) Then, check out these five organizational tools you need to keep kitchen drawers clutter-free so that your storage lids aren't the only organized items in your drawers.