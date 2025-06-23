The Genius Hack For Keeping Those Chaotic Plastic Food Container Lids Organized

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most of us hope to keep a perfectly organized kitchen, but it's difficult to stay on top of the mess along with all the other things on our to-do list. While those sporadic stacks of novelty cups and mismatched ceramic dishes are not ideal, there's nothing that scares us more than the plastic container drawer. From those leaning towers of lids to the dozens of warped containers, we hold our breath every time we open up this door.

We might not be able to solve all of our kitchen issues at once, but we do have one cheap storage hack for finally keeping those plastic food container lids organized. To stop the chaotic pile of plastic from growing once and for all, invest in a few standing napkin holders to keep those lids stacked and neat. We're not talking about the nice ones you use to hold your dinner party napkins — we're talking about the simple, cheap ones you can grab from the dollar store. This gadget might be meant for napkins, but it can double as the perfect organizer for plastic food container lids, too. To use, simply slide your lids into the holder as you would a napkin. That's all there is to it.