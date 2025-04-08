Maximize Your Kitchen Space With This Genius Container Lid Storage Hack

Difficulty organizing and finding storage container lids is such a ubiquitous problem that it's become a sort of shared inside joke among many home cooks. Everyone knows the feeling of opening a cabinet only to be surprised by a deluge of plastic rectangles clattering to the floor, or rifling through a drawer unable to find the single item you actually need. Some even joke that dryers and kitchen cabinets are in cahoots — for every single sock that disappears, a new lid without a corresponding container ends up in your cabinets.

Despite best efforts, even kitchens beautifully organized with a label maker have this problem. You can label where the containers and lids are stored, but matching them up when necessary is entirely its own animal. Not to mention loose lids can take up a ton of space. Fortunately, there's a fairly simple storage hack that can not only help you keep all of your lids in one small area, but also make it much easier to sort through them and find what you need when you need it.

All you need is a wire cooling rack or dish drying rack with enough slots to accommodate all of your lids and a plastic basket large enough to easily hold the rack. Just place the rack on top of the basket, and slide your lids into the slots — it's truly that easy. Think of it as a kind of filing system for your storage container lids. You may even be able to fit several of the same type in one slot to save room if you have a fairly large collection of storage containers.