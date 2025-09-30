Looking For A Cheap And Easy Kitchen Table Centerpiece? Grab Some Lemons And A Couple Of Mason Jars
Kitchen and dining table centerpieces don't need to be flashy and extravagant. Instead, they should be simple and elegant, complementing the food during meal times and adding an aesthetic touch to the space when the table is not in use. It's generally good form to change decorative arrangements so they match the occasion or season, so the best kind of kitchen table centerpiece is one that is customizable, cheap, and still elegant. Once you start looking at them as transitory as opposed to permanent fixtures to your home decor, a lot of room for creativity opens up.
Come summer, lemons and bright citrus are the flavor of the season, and you can do much more than just make the best lemonade out of them. Both fresh and artificial produce can be used, depending on the direction you choose. If you go with the latter and pick artificial decorative pieces like the BigOtters foam lemons, your decorations will look fresh for longer. With just some lemons, Mason jars, and simple art supplies, you can create a summery kitchen centerpiece. Simply pierce the lemons with wooden skewers and place them in the Mason jars with green shrubbery to create a summery decorative piece. Paint the jars and skewers for added effect, and you can also include some flowers to make a "lemon bouquet."
Fresh seasonal produce is also a versatile decor element, and there are several ways to use it around the kitchen. If that's more your style, consider arranging fresh lemons in a bowl to keep on your kitchen table or island. With over a dozen different types of lemons, some with interesting shapes and hues, these decorative bowls look good with just a variety of lemons.
Using citrus and seasonal produce for kitchen decor
Kitchen table centerpieces can get increasingly food-centric with some creativity. For the occasional short-term arrangement, it's fun thinking of produce as a substitute for flowers and then making an arrangement out of fruits, vegetables, and herbs instead of blooms, or using a combination of flowers and food. For lemons and other citrus fruits as design elements, accompany them with small, delicate flowers and more leaves to balance the blocky shapes of the fruit. You can always have a collection of faux shrubbery and flowers on hand to mix and match for different looks and occasions, along with fresh seasonal produce.
As is the case with lemons and refreshing citrus in the summer, other seasonal produce makes for great kitchen decoration, bringing earthiness and elegant splashes of color to the space. Pumpkins, apples, and grapes all make for striking decoration, while herbs have a more delicate aesthetic. You might even get some culinary inspiration, or have fun just plucking some of the decorative produce to use in your recipe. For example, sprigs of fall herbs like thyme and rosemary can be part of your autumn kitchen centerpiece, and also double up as a herb source to use while cooking.
You can affix juicy vegetables with a bit of glue or sticking plaster, and dry vegetables by piercing them with wooden skewers to hold everything in place. Since these centerpieces are made from fresh produce, they will only last, at most, for a few days or weeks. This is also why you should avoid buying a separate holder for such centerpieces. Instead, simply heed Ree Drummond's practical decor tip and use existing pieces of aesthetic kitchenware as decorative holders, like Mason jars.