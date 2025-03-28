Secondhand Stores Are The Cheapest Way To Snag Copper Pots, But There's A Catch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all love a great thrift, whether it's a budget-friendly panini press or a rare, vintage set of china. There are lots of useful kitchen tools that you'll find at second-hand stores, and copper cookware can be one of those hidden gems.

Copper cookware has long been the darling of professional chefs and culinary enthusiasts alike, and it's easy to see why. Beyond its lustrous, eye-catching appearance that adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen, copper can conduct heat better than even aluminum or stainless steel. It heats up fast and responds almost instantaneously to changes in temperature, giving cooks precise control over their culinary creations. This kind of super sensitive responsiveness is particularly beneficial when cooking delicate sauces or dishes that require meticulous temperature management.

Of course, anything that's pretty to look at and highly useful does not come with a small price tag. You'll be hard-pressed to find a single copper pot that costs less than $100. At a second-hand store, however, you might just get lucky! But, as with any treasure hunt, there are certain things to look out for when thrifting cookware to make sure you're safe. Ingesting copper itself can be harmful, so most copper cookware is lined with tin or stainless steel. With second-hand copper cookware, you should always double-check that those linings are intact — stainless steel is durable, while tin may need re-tinning. Ensure the copper is at least 2.5mm thick for even heating and avoid dented or warped pieces.