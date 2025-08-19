The Italian Sandwich So Good, It's Served On Air Force One: Here's What's On It

The Italian Trio Sandwich seems to have been served aboard Air Force One as the president was traveling to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but you don't need to fly high to enjoy this enticing sandwich. Like many quality Italian sandwiches that fly under the radar, the Italian Trio is made from widely available ingredients that (for the most part) won't put a dent in your budget. Really, the only exception here is the burrata cheese, but you can simply substitute it for a more feasible mozzarella, if you'd like.

As far as the meats go, there's nothing too far-flung here. Prosciutto is an Italian classic, and salami is about as close to a deli multi-tool as you're going to get, considering it can fit in anything from traditional Italian food to a meaty Cuban sandwich. Soppressata, which is a type of dried salami, matches quite well with those juicy blistered tomatoes. Add it all up and throw it on one of the best breads for an Italian sandwich, and you've got a quick and easy way to fuel up for lunch: heaps of flavor from the meats and the balsamic glaze, and a spectrum of textures from the cheese, arugula, tomatoes, and artisan-style bread.