The Italian Sandwich So Good, It's Served On Air Force One: Here's What's On It
You've heard of a meal being "fit for a king," but what kind of meal is fit for a sitting president? Here at Chowhound, we've covered some presidential food before, including 10 all-time favorite desserts from various presidents, but when it comes to the regular day-to-day meals, there's understandably less information on the record. However, if you step aboard Air Force One these days, there's a good chance you'll find a delightful Italian deli option to tide you over on what is, presumably, a very busy day.
Margo Martin, who is a special assistant and communications advisor to President Donald Trump, shared what appeared to be the Air Force One lunch selection for July 15, 2025, in a now-unavailable Instagram Story. Called the "Italian Trio Sandwich," the main dish is composed of three quintessentially Italian deli meats — prosciutto, salami, and soppressata — along with blistered tomatoes, burrata, and arugula. Topped with a tangy balsamic glaze and all packed into a French baguette, this sandwich gives a tasty peek into the daily life of a member of the presidential staff.
Unpacking the Italian Trio
The Italian Trio Sandwich seems to have been served aboard Air Force One as the president was traveling to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but you don't need to fly high to enjoy this enticing sandwich. Like many quality Italian sandwiches that fly under the radar, the Italian Trio is made from widely available ingredients that (for the most part) won't put a dent in your budget. Really, the only exception here is the burrata cheese, but you can simply substitute it for a more feasible mozzarella, if you'd like.
As far as the meats go, there's nothing too far-flung here. Prosciutto is an Italian classic, and salami is about as close to a deli multi-tool as you're going to get, considering it can fit in anything from traditional Italian food to a meaty Cuban sandwich. Soppressata, which is a type of dried salami, matches quite well with those juicy blistered tomatoes. Add it all up and throw it on one of the best breads for an Italian sandwich, and you've got a quick and easy way to fuel up for lunch: heaps of flavor from the meats and the balsamic glaze, and a spectrum of textures from the cheese, arugula, tomatoes, and artisan-style bread.