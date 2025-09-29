What To Know Before Adding A Second Dishwasher To Your Kitchen
Whether you've found yourself doing dish after dish while the dishwasher is running or started a home baking business that makes it tough to keep up with the washing, you may find yourself wishing you had a second dishwasher to pick up some of the slack. But there are a few things to keep in mind as you get ready to add your new appliance. Rossella Marzocchella, a kitchen design expert with Decor and Decor, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about what homeowners should consider before adding a second dishwasher to their kitchens, and you won't be surprised to know that location is everything when you decide to add a second dishwasher.
Marzocchella says, "Two full-size models placed side by side works in large households, but a smarter move is to split the dishwashers across various zones in the kitchen," she says. "A good rule of thumb is to have a main dishwasher near the sink for daily use, then a drawer-style unit near a bar or prep zone, which keeps the cleanup process moving, especially when guests are over or the main dishwasher is full." This can be especially helpful when your kitchen is busy, as it stops you from having to lug heavier items from one end of the kitchen to the other.
Common mistakes homeowners make when adding a second dishwasher
Rossella Marzocchella also notes that placing the second dishwasher at the end of a run or countertop is "a common design mistake that looks good on paper but slows down the whole cleanup." She advises clients to keep dishwashers away from walkways or entry points, as an open dishwasher in those areas can disrupt the flow of your kitchen.
She also points out that you don't necessarily need two full-size dishwashers. That can work well for large, super-busy households, it's typically not necessary for smaller families. "A good rule of thumb is to have a main dishwasher near the sink for daily use, then a drawer-style unit near a bar or prep zone, which keeps the cleanup process moving, especially when guests are over or the main dishwasher is full," recommends Marzocchella. Another smart rule of thumb: Run your dishwasher at night instead of during the day, especially if you live in an apartment building or other unit with a shared water source.
Deciding between a second dishwasher and a larger sink
A second dishwasher is a big investment between purchase and installation of hookups for a second unit. Even the perks of buying a dishwasher from Costco can't save you from that. But if you're struggling to manage your dirty dishes, you may be able to get away with a deeper sink rather than adding an entire new appliance. "If your frustration comes from not having enough space to wash, stack, or air-dry, a bigger sink and more counter space may be the better option," says Rossella Marzocchella.
Another option that might make more sense on a budget is a space-saving countertop dishwasher or drawer dishwasher. Marzocchella says the drawer units can work well when paired with good dishwashing sink and well-planned drying zones. That provides you with more space without requiring you to give up a ton of cabinet storage for a new full-size unit. These half-in solutions are also a good solution for those who only tend to cook meals that require tons of cleanup from time to time. That way, you can tuck it away when it's not in use.