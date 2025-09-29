What To Know Before Adding A Second Dishwasher To Your Kitchen

Whether you've found yourself doing dish after dish while the dishwasher is running or started a home baking business that makes it tough to keep up with the washing, you may find yourself wishing you had a second dishwasher to pick up some of the slack. But there are a few things to keep in mind as you get ready to add your new appliance. Rossella Marzocchella, a kitchen design expert with Decor and Decor, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about what homeowners should consider before adding a second dishwasher to their kitchens, and you won't be surprised to know that location is everything when you decide to add a second dishwasher.

Marzocchella says, "Two full-size models placed side by side works in large households, but a smarter move is to split the dishwashers across various zones in the kitchen," she says. "A good rule of thumb is to have a main dishwasher near the sink for daily use, then a drawer-style unit near a bar or prep zone, which keeps the cleanup process moving, especially when guests are over or the main dishwasher is full." This can be especially helpful when your kitchen is busy, as it stops you from having to lug heavier items from one end of the kitchen to the other.