The Best Way To Add A Dishwasher If There Is Absolutely No Space In Your Kitchen
You've got a small kitchen but you are not backing down: you want a dishwasher. So what now? Well before you start knocking down walls, pulling out cupboards or giving up on your dreams, there are a few other options that might just work for you.
If you didn't already know, countertop dishwashers exist. They are handy little things that sit on your countertop and connect directly to your kitchen faucet only when you need them. Some popular models include the Black+Decker BCD6W, which is only 21.5 inches wide, a size that is probably a lot smaller than even your microwave. But despite its small footprint, it does the job: Simply attach the quick-connect adapter to your faucet, load it up, and press start. There are pros and cons to this solution, so read this before investing in a countertop dishwasher to make sure it's the right fit for your home.
If you have a little more space to spare, a drawer dishwasher might be a good option for you. These are compact dishwashers that can be put in places that bigger appliances like washing machines would simply never fit. It's the size of a drawer, rather than a cupboard. The Fisher Paykel DD24SAX9N is a drawer dishwasher that only requires 24 inches to be installed making it a great solution for any unused little nooks of your kitchen. Bear in mind that they work just the same as a standard dishwasher, so make sure you're avoiding the common dishwasher loading mistakes.
Another option is to convert the cabinet under your sink, putting your cleaning supplies elsewhere. With just some minor plumbing adjustments, a compact model could transform this space into a fully functional dishwasher spot.
Creative placement solutions if you're tight on space
Sometimes you just have to admit defeat and realise if you want a dishwasher, it's going to have to go outside of your kitchen. Maybe there's a hallway, pantry or cupboard that is just close enough to the kitchen for it to make sense to have it there. Or, consider getting a portable dishwasher on wheels that you can bring in and out as and when you need it. Purchasing something like the SPT SD-9263W portable dishwasher gives you the flexibility to store it somewhere else, like your pantry, rolling it to the kitchen at the end of the day. It's only 18 inches wide, so it won't be a laborious chore getting it in and out, and its functions fully rival its full-size counterparts. Don't overlook any additional vertical space you have either. Wall-mounted cabinets in other rooms may just have enough depth to accommodate ultra-compact models, if you open your mind to it.
The reality of tiny kitchens, and tiny homes in general, means thinking outside the box with every element of your design. From kitchen island alternatives to dishwashers in drawers, it's all about problem-solving when you're tight on space. But with a bit of creative flair, there is no kitchen that is too small to be the kitchen of your dreams.