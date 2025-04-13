The Best Way To Add A Dishwasher If There Is Absolutely No Space In Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You've got a small kitchen but you are not backing down: you want a dishwasher. So what now? Well before you start knocking down walls, pulling out cupboards or giving up on your dreams, there are a few other options that might just work for you.

If you didn't already know, countertop dishwashers exist. They are handy little things that sit on your countertop and connect directly to your kitchen faucet only when you need them. Some popular models include the Black+Decker BCD6W, which is only 21.5 inches wide, a size that is probably a lot smaller than even your microwave. But despite its small footprint, it does the job: Simply attach the quick-connect adapter to your faucet, load it up, and press start. There are pros and cons to this solution, so read this before investing in a countertop dishwasher to make sure it's the right fit for your home.

If you have a little more space to spare, a drawer dishwasher might be a good option for you. These are compact dishwashers that can be put in places that bigger appliances like washing machines would simply never fit. It's the size of a drawer, rather than a cupboard. The Fisher Paykel DD24SAX9N is a drawer dishwasher that only requires 24 inches to be installed making it a great solution for any unused little nooks of your kitchen. Bear in mind that they work just the same as a standard dishwasher, so make sure you're avoiding the common dishwasher loading mistakes.

Another option is to convert the cabinet under your sink, putting your cleaning supplies elsewhere. With just some minor plumbing adjustments, a compact model could transform this space into a fully functional dishwasher spot.