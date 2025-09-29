The Dollar Tree Find That'll Keep Your Party Guests From Double-Dipping

When the holiday season gets close, many of us start planning an array of dinner parties, including the most crucial part of any gathering: appetizers. From elegant mini quiches and elevated cheese boards to more casual fare like mac and cheese bites or Buffalo chicken dip, these little bites encourage guests to mix and mingle before the main event, whether that includes games, dancing, or holiday gifts. Of course, since appetizers are communal, they always beg the awkward question of how to keep things sanitary.

While serving spoons and tongs help quite a bit, there's always at least one person who's guilty of performing the dreaded double-dip. This not only spreads germs, but can also put a serious damper on people's spirits, especially those with lingering concerns about cold and flu season. Fortunately, there's a solution that's not only effective and reusable, but also affordable: Dollar Tree mini ramekins. Available in sets of three for just $1.25, these tiny plastic condiment cups are fluted around the outside with a rolled edge, giving them an elegant appearance that won't ruin the aesthetic of your mezze board or charcuterie table.

Even better, your guests will be encouraged to spoon a little warm and cheesy elote corn or quick and easy two-ingredient olive dip into individual servings on their plates. This stretches the apps further and reduces the temptation to linger around the table to covertly dunk that bagel chip or piece of toasted baguette more than once.