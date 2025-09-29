The Dollar Tree Find That'll Keep Your Party Guests From Double-Dipping
When the holiday season gets close, many of us start planning an array of dinner parties, including the most crucial part of any gathering: appetizers. From elegant mini quiches and elevated cheese boards to more casual fare like mac and cheese bites or Buffalo chicken dip, these little bites encourage guests to mix and mingle before the main event, whether that includes games, dancing, or holiday gifts. Of course, since appetizers are communal, they always beg the awkward question of how to keep things sanitary.
While serving spoons and tongs help quite a bit, there's always at least one person who's guilty of performing the dreaded double-dip. This not only spreads germs, but can also put a serious damper on people's spirits, especially those with lingering concerns about cold and flu season. Fortunately, there's a solution that's not only effective and reusable, but also affordable: Dollar Tree mini ramekins. Available in sets of three for just $1.25, these tiny plastic condiment cups are fluted around the outside with a rolled edge, giving them an elegant appearance that won't ruin the aesthetic of your mezze board or charcuterie table.
Even better, your guests will be encouraged to spoon a little warm and cheesy elote corn or quick and easy two-ingredient olive dip into individual servings on their plates. This stretches the apps further and reduces the temptation to linger around the table to covertly dunk that bagel chip or piece of toasted baguette more than once.
Setting up your mini ramekins for sanitary success
Of course, the most important part of making sure your guests actually use these ramekins is purchasing enough for everyone to enjoy multiple dips. A good place to start when determining this is to multiply the number of dips you'll serve by the number of guests you've invited. For instance, if you plan to serve spicy, creamy Buffalo chicken dip, classic onion soup mix dip, and cornichons and have invited 10 guests, you'll need about 30 ramekins, which will cost a little less than $40 at Dollar Tree.
The next step is to place the ramekins where your guests will see them and understand what they're for. Try stacking an equal amount on several small plates, and placing one plate next to each dip. Then, as you mingle and get your first serving of food, casually demonstrate what they're for, perhaps with a casual comment like, "I saw these and thought they'd be great for keeping everything from mixing together on the plates — and they're easy to refill!"
This clearly sets an expectation for everyone present while also explaining how this innovation will benefit your guests, so they'll be more likely to use them. Additionally, the ramekins come in red and white, allowing you to color code them if you have guests with dietary restrictions. For instance, the red ramekins might be for a gluten-free section of the table, while the white ones are for the side with foods that contain gluten.