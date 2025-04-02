Why You Should Think Twice Before Double-Dipping Food At A Party

Snacks are pretty much an inevitable part of any party. Whether it's crispy, crunchy potato chips you can't stop munching on, some juicy, deep-fried chicken tenders that disappear the moment they hit the table, or a plate of rich and savory sausage balls with cranberry mustard, snacks are what keeps the flow going. And, where there are snacks, there are dips. There's something undeniably satisfying about drowning your food in a rich, flavorful sauce. Some people even go in for the dip more than once, although many find that pretty rude and unsanitary.

If you don't care what others think, though, and you give in to the temptation of the double dip, keep in mind that each time you go back in, bacteria from your saliva goes straight into the bowl. Just for the record, there are more than 100 million microbes in just one milliliter of saliva. And, to make matters even more interesting, a 2009 study found that the amount of bacteria in a dip significantly increases after someone takes a bite and goes back in for a second time. So, health-wise, do you really want someone else's germs in your system? That's what we thought. However, if you're still not convinced, that is not the only reason to skip the double dip.