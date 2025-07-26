Olive Dip Is The Crowd-Pleasing Appetizer You Can Put Together In Minutes

When it comes to savory flavors, nothing beats the mouthwatering contrast of chips and veggie dip. Salty, sharp ingredients like onion soup mix cut through the richness of mayo, yogurt, or some other soft, creamy base to create a velvety, balanced bite that (understandably) keeps you going back for more. Plus, it's a combination that's endlessly variable — tangy, three-ingredient pickle dip blends America's favorite burger topping with softened cream cheese and dried beef, but you can easily swap out the pickles for olives, and the beef for shredded mozzarella, creating an even more flavorful and sophisticated olive dip.

Olives are fairly divisive as brined veggies go, but even certified olive-haters should give this heavenly dip a chance. The cream cheese tames any bitterness in the olives, while simultaneously enhancing their briny brightness. Seasonings like garlic and onion powder, smoked paprika, and Italian seasoning help bridge the flavor gap between the two main ingredients, adding complexity to the flavor, with red wine vinegar preventing the sharp olive flavor from getting lost in everything else.

The best part about this olive dip is how simple it is to make. Drained olives and softened cream cheese go into a food processor with the shredded mozzarella cheese and other seasonings to blend until everything is fully combined. It's literally that simple — there's no chopping or stirring necessary, unless, of course, you don't have a food processor. In that case, simply mince the olives and use a mixing spoon to whip everything together by hand.